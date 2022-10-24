The Dunham School volleyball team is getting hot at the right time. The Tigers won the Newman tournament over the weekend, and Dunham defeated Parkview Baptist 3-0 on Monday in a nondistrict match between two teams that have been atop the Division III power rankings.
Dunham moved from third to first in the Division III rankings after Saturday's 2-1 victory in the final against Newman, a 32-win team that is tops in Division IV.
Dunham defeated Parkview 25-19, 25-20 and 25-21 Monday. The Tigers also defeated the Eagles 3-1 last week in a District 6 match. Dunham is 26-6 and Parkview is 22-6. Parkview led the Division III rankings last week.
"We're a solid team," Dunham coach Donna Pixley said. "We passed the ball well, and we were good at the net. Kennedy Stewart was our best blocker at the net. Madison Stephens played well on the back row."
Stephens had 19 digs and three aces. Ava Ricks had nine kills and eight digs. Senior setter Caylin Pixley had 26 assists, six digs and two blocks.
Parkview played without freshman middle Jana Thymes, who was ill. Junior Brooklyn Phillips led the Eagles with 10 kills. Jensi Doise had five kills, seven digs and four aces. Halley Young had four kills and three blocks. Laurel Cassidy had 13 digs. Setter Charley Knost had 18 assists.
"If our serve receive had been stronger, it would have been a more balanced match," Parkview coach Becky Madden said. "I think we're in a good place as a team. A match like this will help us in the playoffs. We've had a lot of success this season. We just need to clean up some stuff and execute. Laurel Cassidy played good defense, and Brooklyn Phillips was our most consistent hitter. We've got to have everybody contributing."
Dunham jumped to a 7-2 lead in the second set. Parkview rallied to within 8-6 on a Knost ace. Dunham went on a 5-0 run late in the game to pull ahead 23-16. Parkview scored four of the next five points before Stewart ended the game with a kill.
Dunham led 7-2, 9-3 and 12-4 in the third set. Parkview went on a 6-0 run with Doise serving as the Eagles pulled within 15-13. Doise had three aces in that span as she served to zones.
"No. 22 (Doise) has a nasty heavy float serve that we had trouble with in the third set," Pixley said.
Dunham's Nandi Huggins and Rhaia Davey combined for a block to give the Tigers a 22-17 lead. With Halley Young serving, Parkview cut the deficit to 22-21. Dunham's Stewart had the winning kill.