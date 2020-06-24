LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine made two points clear after Wednesday’s summer meeting.
First, the LHSAA is not going to entertain flipping its spring and fall sports seasons, pushing its marquee sport — football — to the spring.
And second, in order to have fall high school sports, athletes at member schools must take a page from a new LSU promotion and “Defend the Spread” — as in the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“Moving football and the other fall sports to the spring doesn’t make sense for us,” Bonine said. “We’ve heard from baseball coaches and they don’t want it. And if we want to have high school sports in the fall, the most important thing we can do is following the state’s Phase 2 or even Phase 1 guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“The next month is very important for us because we need to move into reopening Phase 3 and contact sports in order for us to start on time. That means staying home, wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer and not putting yourself in a situation where you can get infected and/or spread it.”
This is a developing story. More details to come.