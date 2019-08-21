One unintended consequence of Kentwood’s move up to Class 2A was the end of the Class 1A district rivalry between the Kangaroos and Southern Lab. However, the two traditional powers have found a new way to play each other — as scrimmage partners.
Kentwood hosts SLHS at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, signaling the start of a new phase in their series.
“It just didn’t seem right for us to not be playing those guys after all these years,” Kentwood coach Jonathan Foster said. “And we worked it out so we can scrimmage. It will be good to line up against those guys. We will be tested … I know that for sure.”
Since the 1990s, Southern Lab and Kentwood have played each other multiple times with a district title on the line. In 1996, SLHS rallied to beat Kentwood 36-33 in the Class 1A title game that went two overtimes.
Some pre-game introductions may be in order this time, since both schools graduated several high-profile standouts. First-year quarterback Otis Elzey is among the new starters for KHS, while Lutrell Pruitt takes over the lead running back role for SLHS.
Dutchtown bound
One late change has Istrouma traveling to Dutchtown for a 5 p.m. Thursday scrimmage. Istrouma was originally scheduled to host, but the change was finalized Wednesday.
It will be Class 4A Istrouma’s first action as a varsity team. The Indians played a junior varsity schedule the last two years as the school phased in athletics after reopening in Aug. 2017.
Why Dutchtown? And why now? Because it was possible, according to Istrouma coach Jeremy Gradney.
“We want to expose our players to the best programs, so they can see them and see where we want to be,” Gradney said.
All together now
Belaire is scheduled to host East Iberville and Mentorship Academy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a scrimmage that offers one unique distinction. Both East Iberville coach Ron LeJeune and Mentorship Academy coach Keith Woods were previously head coaches at Belaire. Kevin Jackson is the current BHS coach.
Woods was the head coach for the Bengals when they started playing home games on their campus. LeJeune’s first stint at EIHS led to the opportunity to coach at Belaire in the 1990s.
Roach a UT captain
Former Madison Prep standout Malcolm Roach is a team captain for the University of Texas. Roach, a defensive lineman, was one of five Longhorn captains announced Tuesday. He is one of five UT captains.
The announcement continues a notable summer for Roach, who collected 315 pairs of shoes for local youngsters to jump start the “Malcolm Roach Kicks4Kids” charity locally. Roach got the idea from mother, Nancy, and modeled after past charity work done by two members of his church who went on to the NFL, Marcus Spears and Deon Simon.
7-3A and ESPN
The first football game between Madison Prep and Parkview Baptist will be notable for something other than being a District 7-3A game. When the teams meet on Nov. 1 at Louisiana Leadership’s Doug Williams Stadium, it will be televised as part of the ESPN High School Showcase.
The draw is that each team has a notable SEC commitment — PBS defensive lineman DeSanto Rollins (Ole Miss) and MPA defensive back Major Burns (LSU). Defensive back Joel Williams of Madison Prep also ranks among Louisiana’s top senior prospects.
Madison Prep moved into the local Class 3A district two years ago — at the same time Parkview opted to move up to Class 4A for two years. The Eagles move back into the local district this year.
Football
Scrimmages
Thursday
Istrouma at Dutchtown, 5 p.m.
Scotlandville at Woodlawn, 5 p.m.
East Iberville, Mentorship at Belaire, 5:30 p.m.
St. Amant at Live Oak, 5:30 p.m.
St. Helena at Capitol, 5:30 p.m.
St. James at Amite, 5:30 p.m.
St. Michael at St, Thomas Aquinas, 5:30 p.m.
Livonia, Broadmoor at McKinley, 6 p.m.
Loranger at Port Allen, 6 p.m.
Baker at Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Catholic at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Ellender, Episcopal at Riverside Academy, 6 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic at University, 6 p.m.
Slaughter Community Charter at East Feliciana, 6 p.m.
West Feliciana at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
Slidell at Walker, 6:15 p.m.
Southern Lab at Kentwood, 6:30 p.m.
East Ascension at Central, 7 p.m.
Friday
Thrive Academy at White Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Ascension Catholic at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.
Centerville vs. St. John at CoPac Stadium-Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
Central Private at Springfield, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep vs. Warren Easton at Pan American Stadium-New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Northeast at Jewel Sumner, 6 p.m.
The Dunham School at Brusly, 6 p.m.