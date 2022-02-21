ST. AMANT — West Monroe 6-foot-2 senior Shamiya Butler was the tallest and strongest player on the court. Butler scored 15 of her team-high 23 points in the second half to help power the Rebels to a 69-59 Class 5A regional girls basketball playoff win over host St. Amant on Monday night.
Butler scored nine points in the third quarter to help the visitors win that frame by a 19-11 margin to lead 48-42. St. Amant rallied to within six points in the fourth quarter.
No. 9 West Monroe (25-9) advances to a quarterfinal game against No. 1 Walker on Thursday. No. 8 St. Amant (20-9) got strong games from junior guard Deniya Thornton (25 points, eight rebounds, three steals) and 5-6 senior guard Amiyah Barrow (14 points, eight rebounds, four steals).
“We just had no answer for (Butler),” St. Amant coach Bianca Harvey said. “We tried fronting her and playing behind her. West Monroe’s guards did a good job of getting her the ball. My kids hustled and we had a good season and won our second straight District 5-5A title. We improved during the course of the year. We just haven’t been able to get over the regional playoff hump.”
West Monroe was seeded 10th last season and beat No. 2 Lafayette in the quarterfinals on the road. West Monroe coach John Green said he challenged his team to get another road victory and they stepped up.
“This was a huge win for us,” Green said. “I’m proud of the girls. We passed the ball well tonight and played good defense. We have a number of girls who can handle the ball and that helps. We limited our turnovers against a good St. Amant team.”
Barrow scored on a follow shot to put the Gators up 37-35 early in the third quarter. West Monroe went on a 10-0 run with Butler scoring six and Pashonnay Johnson four. Johnson scored 18 in the contest and hit all six of her free throws. Thornton hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with 35 seconds left to cut the deficit to 48-42.
The Rebels went on a 9-2 run to lead 57-44 on two free throws by Butler with 4:56 left. St. Amant followed with a 9-2 run and cut it to 59-53 with 2:40 left on two free throws by Thornton. Thornton and Barrow both made 3-pointers in the final minute. Thornton hit five 3-pointers and the Gators hit nine from distance compared to two from the Rebels. Grace Brown and Barrow hit two 3-pointers each.
West Monroe hit 17 of 22 free throws, including 9 of 10 makes in the fourth quarter. The Gators were 10 of 14 for the game. St. Amant twice led by seven points in the second quarter.