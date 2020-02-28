Boys basketball
NONSELECT
Bidistrict playoffs
Class 5A
(1) Natchitoches Central 72, (32) Sam Houston 41
(16) H.L. Bourgeois 73, (17) East Jefferson 58
(9) Walker 80, (24) Central Lafourche 53
(8) Comeaux 40, (25) Airline 25
(5) Lafayette 62, (28) Live Oak 58
(12) Zachary 58, (21) Woodlawn-Baton Rouge 42
(13) East Ascension 66, (20) Parkway 51
(4) Bonnabel 85, (29) Slidell 43
(14) West Monroe 74, (19) St. Amant 55
(3) New Iberia 67, L.W. Higgins (30) 44
(11) Captain Shreve 50, (22) Mandeville 47
(6) Alexandria 57, (27) West Ouachita 37
(7) Ponchatoula 67, (26) Grace King 61
(10) Hahnville 65, (23) Thibodaux 60
(15) Southwood-Shreveport 72, (18) Central 64
(2) Ouachita Parish 66, (31) Acadiana 22
Class 4A
(1) Peabody 92, South Lafourche 39
(17) Carencro 59, (16) Neville 56
(9) McMain 84, (24) Westgate 66
(25) Beau Chene 69, (8) Rayne 66
(5) Woodlawn-Shreveport 66, (28) Landry-Walker 54
(12) Opelousas 51, (20) South Terrebonne 40
(13) Helen Cox 71, (20) Bastrop 69
(29) Cecilia 55, (4) Assumption 52
(3) Huntington 74, (30) LaGrange 60
(14) Plaquemine 62, (19) Washington-Marion 51
(11) B.T. Washington 49, (22) Edna Karr 37
(6) Carver 74, (27) North Vermillion 35
(7) Salmen 80, (26) Northside 65
(23) Warren Easton 58, (10) Lakeshore, 48
(18) Ellender 67, (15) Tioga 52
(2) Breaux Bridge 63, (31) Northwood-Shreveport 36
Class 3A
(1) Bossier 58, (32) Grant 20
(17) Crowley 65, (16) South Beauregard 58
(9) Richwood 98, (24) Glen Oaks 67
(5) Booker T. Washington 54, (28) Union Parish 48
(12) Ville Platte 50, (21) Loranger 44
(4) Brusly 77, (29) Jewel Sumner 47
(3) Madison Prep 102, (30) Jennings 52
(14) Iowa 63, (19) Green Oaks 59
(11) Sophie B. Wright 74, (22) Donaldsonville 64
(6) Jena 62, (27) Caldwell Parish 51
(15) Northwest 49, (18) Baker 44
(7) Lutcher 75, (26) Sterlington 51
Brusly 77, Sumner 47
Jewel Sumner 15 13 6 13-47
Brusly 20 9 22 26-77
SCORING: JEWEL SUMNER: Chris Fox 12, Ajerred Barnes 12, Jacoby Dykes 10, Jayden Armstrong 9, Victor Sims 4; BRUSLY: Ja’Sean Leduff 19, Nick Penell 14, Jaylon Forest 13, Davis Stovall 12, Dylan Domonique 6, Grant Watts 4, Shawn Morgan 3, Randall Matthew 2, Jake Willis 2, Xavier Orgeron 2
3-POINT GOALS: Jewel Sumner 6 (Barnes 3, Dykes 2, Fox); Brusly 4 (Leduff 2, Morgan, Penell)
Records: Brusly 26-5; Jewel Sumner 11-20
Class 2A
(1) Port Allen 92, (32) Delcambre 55
(5) Franklin 66, (28) French Settlement 46
(20) Ferriday (11-11) at (13) East Feliciana (17-12)
(7) Doyle 104, (26) South Plaquemines 75
(4) Lakeview 83, (29) Morris Jeff 68
(7) Doyle 104, (26) South Plaquemines 75
Port Allen 92, Delcambre 55
Delcambre 12 22 10 11-55
Port Allen 26 34 22 10-92
SCORING: DELCAMBRE: T. Jones 18, H. Frederick 8, J. Wiggins 7, C. Jackson 6, C. Comeaux 6, I. Evans 4, C. Torres 4, D. Bassard 2; PORT ALLEN: T. Johnson 18, J. Allen 11, M. Joseph 10, J. Knox 10, E. McQuillan 10, C. Holloway 9, D. Fleming 8, Ch. Holloway 5, J. Brooks 4, T. Morgan 3, K. Williams 2, D. Jarrett 2
3-POINT GOALS: Delcambre 2 (Jackson, Wiggins); Port Allen 13 (Johnson 4, McQuillan 3, Allen 3, C. Holloway 2, Morgan)
Records: Port Allen 26-6
Class 1A
Bidistrict
(8) White Castle 73, (25) Sicily Island 38
(6) East Iberville 92, (27) East Beauregard 42
Division I
(9) Jesuit at (8) Shaw
(12) C.E. Byrd at (5) Holy Cross, 6 p.m. Monday
(4) Brother Martin, bye
(11) Rummel at (6) St. Paul’s, 6:30 p.m. Monday
(10) John Curtis at (7) McKinley, 6 p.m. Monday
(2) St. Augustine, bye
Division II
(9) Thomas Jefferson at (8) St. Michael the Archangel, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
(13) Lusher at (4) Lee Magnet
(14) David Thibodaux at (3) De La Salle
(11) Hannan at (6) E.D. White
(15) Ben Franklin at (2) U-High
Division III
(12) Houma Christian at (5) Newman
(14) Pope John Paul II at (3) Episcopal
(6) Northlake Christian 69, (11) St. Thomas Aquinas 40
(10) Ascension Christian at (7) St. Charles
Division IV
(16) Westminster Christian at (1) Crescent City
(9) Central Catholic at (8) Riverside
(13) St. Martin’s at (4) St. Mary’s
(10) Ascension Catholic at (7) Country Day
Division V
Regoinal
(1) Jehovah-Jireh (25-18) BYE
(9) Claiborne Christian (7-25) at (8) Grace Christian (10-17)
(12) Baton Rouge International (0-3) at (5) Northside Christian (15-14)
(4) Episcopal School of Acadiana (17-14) BYE
(3) Family Christian (25-17) BYE
(11) St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville (5-20) at (6) New Living Word (14-15)
(10) University Academy of Cenla (5-26) at (7) Christ Episcopal (11-15)
(2) Runnels (16-23) BYE