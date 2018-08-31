DUTCHTOWN — A game dominated by big plays and inconsistent running attacks ended with the Walker Wildcats posting a 35-18 victory against the Dutchtown Griffins in a tough nondistrict 5A matchup Friday night.
Three big plays highlighted Walker’s scoring as quarterback Ethan McMasters and wide receiver Brian Thomas connected on touchdowns of 89, 63 and 75 yards, with the final score being the game-clincher.
Walker coach Lester Ricard said those three big pass plays were huge considering the offense didn’t muster much else.
“We just had some big plays, he’s so explosive,” Ricard said. “We missed so many opportunities, and I thought the crowd got to us a little bit early on. First half wasn’t pretty, but we’ll figure it out.”
On the ensuing Dutchtown drive, quarterback Grant Arnett was intercepted at his 3-yard line, and Walker turned it into a touchdown to go up 28-18.
Defensively, the Wildcats were all over the field, scoring 14 points on two pick sixes from Arnett in the fourth quarter.
The drive of the game for the Griffins came in the middle of the third quarter when they took over possession with just over six minutes left and proceeded to run eight minutes off the clock, into the fourth quarter.
Running back Jacobi Williams shook off a sluggish start to run for 26 yards on the drive, which culminated in an 11-yard scoring strike from Arnett to wide receiver Jadyn McKinney to put Dutchtown up 18-13 with 10 minutes to go.
Dutchtown’s offensive game plan was to control the clock through the ground game with Arnett, a senior backup, as the starter. Arnett started for injured senior quarterback Dre Monroe, who was cleared to play but was not ready for game action.
After an opening three and out, the Griffins faced a third-and-goal from the one inch line late in the first quarter. Arnett punched it in on a quarterback keeper to take a 6-0 lead into the second quarter.
The score capped off an 84-yard drive gained primarily through the run with Jordan Jackson — used in Wildcat situations — and running back Jacobi Williams leading the way.
A string of empty possessions was broken when a muffed punt broke in the Griffins favor with a minute to go in the half.
Three plays and 6 yards later, a bad snap kept Dutchtown from kicking a go-ahead field goal, leaving the score tied at 6 at halftime.
Despite both teams sticking heavy to the run game, only 90 yards were gained between the two teams in the first half.
Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta said the Griffins followed their gamep lan to the letter for the first three quarters before letting it slip away in the end.
“It was really the game we expected,” Mistretta said. “We knew we would have to be able to tackle their receivers in space, and we just weren’t able to do that.
“Then we started to feel that pressure late and mistakes were made.”