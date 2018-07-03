The Lee High athletic program is about to become a real hit. The Class 4A magnet school has hired Parkview Baptist assistant coach Phillip Hawke as its head baseball coach. The school also will hire a softball coach in the weeks ahead.
Lee Athletic Director Brandon White said the Patriots will play a junior varsity baseball schedule for two years. White said work to find practice and game facilities will begin as soon as the July 4 holidays end.
“We now have over 1,000 students in the school and there was no question that we wanted the athletic program to grow right along with it,” White said. “Obviously, we feel like coach Hawke is the right fit for this job. We’re excited to have him. We’ll be hiring a softball coach in the weeks ahead.”
The 34-year-old Hawke is a former Woodlawn High and University of Louisiana at Lafayette standout who played seven years of professional baseball after being drafted by the Texas Rangers. He has been assistant at Parkview the last six seasons after having other assistant coaching stints at Episcopal and Woodlawn.
“This is the kind of opportunity I think every coach dreams of,” Hawke said. “The chance to leave a mark on a program by building it up is something few coaches get. I can’t wait to get started.
“A key part of this will be bringing people on board who want to be part of the program. We’re hoping to get some of the Lee alumni out there who were part of the baseball team before.”
Lee has gone through a complete life cycle in the last decade. First, the East Baton Rouge Parish School system closed the school, using its old buildings to house Baton Rouge High while its facilities were renovated. Then the school was reopened as a magnet school and a new state-of-the-art building was built, which opened prior to 2016-17. The original sports plan for Lee did not include baseball.
Hawke was a two-time all-state selection at Woodlawn and was a two-time all-conference choice at UL-Lafayette. The chance to coach at a magnet school in EBR has special meaning for Hawke, who has been coaching for 13 years.
“I’m a product of the magnet system in EBR and I got accepted to Baton Rouge High,” Hawke said. “If I could have played baseball there I would have gone there. I had a fabulous career at Woodlawn. This is great option for students to have who want to play baseball."