Prep Football Classic

All finals at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Thursday

Class 1A nonselect: Kentwood 40, Oak Grove 21

Division IV select: Lafayette Christian 56 (2) Ascension Catholic 7.

Division III select: (1) Notre Dame 42, No. 6 Catholic-NI 21

Friday

Class 2A nonselect: No. 2 Amite 42, No. 5 Welsh 21

Division II select: No. 1 University 55, No. 3 St. Thomas More 46

Class 3A nonselect: No. 2 Eunice 59, No. 4 Sterlington 47

Saturday

Division I select: No. 1 John Curtis (12-0) vs. No. 2 Catholic High (11-1), noon

Class 4A nonselect: No. 1 Edna Karr (14-0) vs. No. 2 Warren Easton (11-2), 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A nonselect: No. 1 West Monroe (14-0) vs. No. 6 Zachary (12-2), 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Donaldsonville 54, Dutchtown 51

Dutchtown 11 13 13 14-51

Donaldsonville 17 10 11 16-54

SCORING: DUTCHTOWN: G. Schmidt 16, N. Caldwell 15, T. Thompson 7, R. Brumfield 6, C. Schmidt 4, G. Arnette 3; DONALDSONVILLE: Everett Wilson 15, Deandre Johnson 11, Terrell Brown 10, Terrell Nort 8, Corey Brooks 6, clerand Mollere 4.

3-POINT GOALS: Dutchtown 6 (Caldwell 3, G. Schmidt 2, Arnette); Donaldsonville 1 (Thompson)

Records: Dutchtown 5-2; Donaldsonville 7-2

Dunham 86, Opelousas 60

Dunham 18 25 21 22-86

Opelousas 9 14 24 13-60

SCORING: DUNHAM: Carlos Stewart 45, Jordan Wright 17, Deshawn Woods 10, Tyce Spurlock 7, Ralph Davenport 4, Sal Wilson 3

3-POINT GOALS: Dunham 10 (Stewart 8, Woods 2)

Records: Dunham 8-2

Episcopal 71, Baker 33

Episcopal 10 17 29 15-71

Baker 12 6 9 6-33

SCORING: EPISCOPAL: I. Besselman 23, A. Hixon 22, D. Deskins 10, S. Summerville 8, A. Bourgeois 4, S. York 4; BAKER: J. Harris 21, M. Landry 7, A. Bailey 3, K. Lee 3, A. Allen 2.

3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal 4 (Summerville 2, Besselman 1, Bourgeois 1); Baker 3 (Harris 2, Lee 1)

Records: Episcopal 8-3

Live Oak 81, Denham Springs 49

Denham Springs 4 16 8 21-49

Live Oak 24 15 25 17-81

SCORING: Denham Springs: Xavier Miles 10, D.J. Williams 8; Live Oak: Brian Bayonne 22, Dada Capling 22.

3-POINT GOALS: Denham Springs: Kyle Williams 1, DJ Williams 1; Live Oak: Brian Bayonne 4, Vince Bayonne 1, Dada Capling 1, Cox 1, Valo 1

Records: Live Oak 11-0; Denham Springs 8-4

Parkview Baptist 68, Northeast 58

Parkview Baptist 13 19 16 20-68

Northeast 9 21 9 19-58

SCORING: Parkview: D. Rawlins 29; Northeast: A. Williams 14, J. Selders 12, P. Jones 11, R. Steel 10.

Plaquemine 60, Brusly 53

Plaquemine 20 14 12 14-60

Brusly 15 21 9 8-53

SCORING: PLAQUEMINE: D. Russ 15, H. Thomas 14, D. Wicks 13, J. Provo 10, D. Clayton 8; BRUSLY: Luke Devillier 12, Jalen Forest 11, Shannon Osbourne 10, Ja’sean Leduff 5, Davis Stovall 5, John LeBlanc 5, Nick Panell 4, Grant Watts 1

3-POINT GOALS: Plaquemine 2 (Provo 1, Wicks 1); Brusly 2 (Forest)

Records: Plaquemine 6-3, Brusly 7-2

JUNIOR VARSITY: Plaquemine 47-34

St. Thomas More 60, Acadiana 45

St. Thomas More 15 12 10 23-60

Acadiana 16 11 6 12-45

SCORING: ST. THOMAS MORE: Carter Domingue 16, Logan Raider 13, Jaden Sheldon 13, Ethan Mouton 8, Braylen Logan 6, Reece Melancon 2, Christian Trahau 2; ACADIANA: Phillip Thibodaux 15, Devin Anderson 8, Keonte Williams 8, Michael August 7, Corey Tolliver 4, Justin Dickerson 2, Perry George 1.

3-POINT GOALS: St. Thomas More 3 (Mouton 2, Raider); Acadiana 9 (Thibodaux 3, Williams 2, Anderson 2, Tolliver, August)

Records: St. Thomas More 5-2; Acadiana 3-3

JUNIOR VARSITY: St. Thomas More 50, Acadiana 36

Tara 68, West Feliciana 65

West Feliciana 8 11 16 24 6 6-65

Tara 16 15 15 13 15 9-68

SCORING: Tara: N. Council 25, N. Brown 15, MJ Mitchell 10; West Feliciana: R. Smith 17, A. Spears 14

Tournaments

Episcopal Round Robin

At Episcopal

St. Amant 59, St. Thomas Aquinas 36

Halftime: St. Amant 29, St. Thomas Aquinas 18

Leaders: ST. AMANT: KJ Franklin 13, D. Barber 14; ST. THOMAS AQUINAS: D. Romero 11, P. Dawson 10.

Covington 62, Woodlawn 45

Halftime: Covington 34, Woodlawn 31

Leaders: COVINGTON: Reggie Gross 25, Bailey Thomas 12, Sheldon Breaux 11; WOODLAWN: Devanghan Gross 19.

St. Michael 58, St. John 34

Halftime: St. Michael 28, St. John’s 18

Leaders: ST. MICHAEL: Wilson Fields 16, Carson Morian 10; ST. JOHN: Adams Blanchard 12.

Episcopal 71, Runnels 60

Halftime: Episcopal 30, Runnels 25

Leaders: EPISCOPAL: Ricky Volland 22, Brandan Garrido 15, Austin Jamison 13; RUNNELS: Cade Tate 32, Chris Coales 14.

BROADMOOR 67, CENTRAL 53

Broadmoor 18 19 17 13-67

Central 18 8 11 16-53

SCORING: Broadmoor: N. Jones 22, D. Hamilton 18; Central: D. Franklin 11

Saturday’s games

Episcopal Round Robin

St. Michael vs. St. Amant, 2 p.m.

Covington vs. Episcopal, 3:15 p.m.

St. John vs. Runnels, 4:30 p.m.

St. Paul’s vs. Woodlawn, 5:45 p.m.

Kinsley

At Central

West Feliciana vs. Northeast, 2 p.m.

Tara vs. Parkview, 3:15 p.m.

Central vs. Barbe, 4:45 p.m.

Livonia vs Broadmoor, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

Parkview Baptist 5, Runnels 0

Goals: PARKVIEW BAPTIST: Mason Schaap (2), Andrew Aucoin (1), Malik Abraham (1), Tripp Gautreaux (1)

Records: Parkview 5-0-1; Runnels 0-3-2

Girls soccer

Central 7, West Feliciana 1

Goals: CENTRAL: C. Bourque 3, R. Walker 2, N. Hollis 1, own goal

Goalkeepers: Central: M. Mayo (4 saves); West Feliciana: (14 saves)

Records: Central 5-1-1; West Feliciana 2-4-1.

