Prep Football Classic
All finals at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Thursday
Class 1A nonselect: Kentwood 40, Oak Grove 21
Division IV select: Lafayette Christian 56 (2) Ascension Catholic 7.
Division III select: (1) Notre Dame 42, No. 6 Catholic-NI 21
Friday
Class 2A nonselect: No. 2 Amite 42, No. 5 Welsh 21
Division II select: No. 1 University 55, No. 3 St. Thomas More 46
Class 3A nonselect: No. 2 Eunice 59, No. 4 Sterlington 47
Saturday
Division I select: No. 1 John Curtis (12-0) vs. No. 2 Catholic High (11-1), noon
Class 4A nonselect: No. 1 Edna Karr (14-0) vs. No. 2 Warren Easton (11-2), 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A nonselect: No. 1 West Monroe (14-0) vs. No. 6 Zachary (12-2), 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Donaldsonville 54, Dutchtown 51
Dutchtown 11 13 13 14-51
Donaldsonville 17 10 11 16-54
SCORING: DUTCHTOWN: G. Schmidt 16, N. Caldwell 15, T. Thompson 7, R. Brumfield 6, C. Schmidt 4, G. Arnette 3; DONALDSONVILLE: Everett Wilson 15, Deandre Johnson 11, Terrell Brown 10, Terrell Nort 8, Corey Brooks 6, clerand Mollere 4.
3-POINT GOALS: Dutchtown 6 (Caldwell 3, G. Schmidt 2, Arnette); Donaldsonville 1 (Thompson)
Records: Dutchtown 5-2; Donaldsonville 7-2
Dunham 86, Opelousas 60
Dunham 18 25 21 22-86
Opelousas 9 14 24 13-60
SCORING: DUNHAM: Carlos Stewart 45, Jordan Wright 17, Deshawn Woods 10, Tyce Spurlock 7, Ralph Davenport 4, Sal Wilson 3
3-POINT GOALS: Dunham 10 (Stewart 8, Woods 2)
Records: Dunham 8-2
Episcopal 71, Baker 33
Episcopal 10 17 29 15-71
Baker 12 6 9 6-33
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: I. Besselman 23, A. Hixon 22, D. Deskins 10, S. Summerville 8, A. Bourgeois 4, S. York 4; BAKER: J. Harris 21, M. Landry 7, A. Bailey 3, K. Lee 3, A. Allen 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal 4 (Summerville 2, Besselman 1, Bourgeois 1); Baker 3 (Harris 2, Lee 1)
Records: Episcopal 8-3
Live Oak 81, Denham Springs 49
Denham Springs 4 16 8 21-49
Live Oak 24 15 25 17-81
SCORING: Denham Springs: Xavier Miles 10, D.J. Williams 8; Live Oak: Brian Bayonne 22, Dada Capling 22.
3-POINT GOALS: Denham Springs: Kyle Williams 1, DJ Williams 1; Live Oak: Brian Bayonne 4, Vince Bayonne 1, Dada Capling 1, Cox 1, Valo 1
Records: Live Oak 11-0; Denham Springs 8-4
Parkview Baptist 68, Northeast 58
Parkview Baptist 13 19 16 20-68
Northeast 9 21 9 19-58
SCORING: Parkview: D. Rawlins 29; Northeast: A. Williams 14, J. Selders 12, P. Jones 11, R. Steel 10.
Plaquemine 60, Brusly 53
Plaquemine 20 14 12 14-60
Brusly 15 21 9 8-53
SCORING: PLAQUEMINE: D. Russ 15, H. Thomas 14, D. Wicks 13, J. Provo 10, D. Clayton 8; BRUSLY: Luke Devillier 12, Jalen Forest 11, Shannon Osbourne 10, Ja’sean Leduff 5, Davis Stovall 5, John LeBlanc 5, Nick Panell 4, Grant Watts 1
3-POINT GOALS: Plaquemine 2 (Provo 1, Wicks 1); Brusly 2 (Forest)
Records: Plaquemine 6-3, Brusly 7-2
JUNIOR VARSITY: Plaquemine 47-34
St. Thomas More 60, Acadiana 45
St. Thomas More 15 12 10 23-60
Acadiana 16 11 6 12-45
SCORING: ST. THOMAS MORE: Carter Domingue 16, Logan Raider 13, Jaden Sheldon 13, Ethan Mouton 8, Braylen Logan 6, Reece Melancon 2, Christian Trahau 2; ACADIANA: Phillip Thibodaux 15, Devin Anderson 8, Keonte Williams 8, Michael August 7, Corey Tolliver 4, Justin Dickerson 2, Perry George 1.
3-POINT GOALS: St. Thomas More 3 (Mouton 2, Raider); Acadiana 9 (Thibodaux 3, Williams 2, Anderson 2, Tolliver, August)
Records: St. Thomas More 5-2; Acadiana 3-3
JUNIOR VARSITY: St. Thomas More 50, Acadiana 36
Tara 68, West Feliciana 65
West Feliciana 8 11 16 24 6 6-65
Tara 16 15 15 13 15 9-68
SCORING: Tara: N. Council 25, N. Brown 15, MJ Mitchell 10; West Feliciana: R. Smith 17, A. Spears 14
Tournaments
Episcopal Round Robin
At Episcopal
St. Amant 59, St. Thomas Aquinas 36
Halftime: St. Amant 29, St. Thomas Aquinas 18
Leaders: ST. AMANT: KJ Franklin 13, D. Barber 14; ST. THOMAS AQUINAS: D. Romero 11, P. Dawson 10.
Covington 62, Woodlawn 45
Halftime: Covington 34, Woodlawn 31
Leaders: COVINGTON: Reggie Gross 25, Bailey Thomas 12, Sheldon Breaux 11; WOODLAWN: Devanghan Gross 19.
St. Michael 58, St. John 34
Halftime: St. Michael 28, St. John’s 18
Leaders: ST. MICHAEL: Wilson Fields 16, Carson Morian 10; ST. JOHN: Adams Blanchard 12.
Episcopal 71, Runnels 60
Halftime: Episcopal 30, Runnels 25
Leaders: EPISCOPAL: Ricky Volland 22, Brandan Garrido 15, Austin Jamison 13; RUNNELS: Cade Tate 32, Chris Coales 14.
BROADMOOR 67, CENTRAL 53
Broadmoor 18 19 17 13-67
Central 18 8 11 16-53
SCORING: Broadmoor: N. Jones 22, D. Hamilton 18; Central: D. Franklin 11
Saturday’s games
Episcopal Round Robin
St. Michael vs. St. Amant, 2 p.m.
Covington vs. Episcopal, 3:15 p.m.
St. John vs. Runnels, 4:30 p.m.
St. Paul’s vs. Woodlawn, 5:45 p.m.
Kinsley
At Central
West Feliciana vs. Northeast, 2 p.m.
Tara vs. Parkview, 3:15 p.m.
Central vs. Barbe, 4:45 p.m.
Livonia vs Broadmoor, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
Parkview Baptist 5, Runnels 0
Goals: PARKVIEW BAPTIST: Mason Schaap (2), Andrew Aucoin (1), Malik Abraham (1), Tripp Gautreaux (1)
Records: Parkview 5-0-1; Runnels 0-3-2
Girls soccer
Central 7, West Feliciana 1
Goals: CENTRAL: C. Bourque 3, R. Walker 2, N. Hollis 1, own goal
Goalkeepers: Central: M. Mayo (4 saves); West Feliciana: (14 saves)
Records: Central 5-1-1; West Feliciana 2-4-1.