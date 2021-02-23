West Feliciana defensive coordinator Devin Ducote has landed a spot on Gus Malzahn's Central Florida staff.
Ducote, a former Parkview Baptist and Stephen F. Austin star, will serve as UCF's director of recruiting and player personnel.
He is the second local coach to land a college football job in recent weeks. Catholic High coach Gabe Fertitta joined the University of Louisville staff nearly two weeks ago.
Ducote also worked on Malzahn's staff at Auburn and also has had coaching stints at LSU and Kansas.
Powerlifting postseason
Powerlifting, joins to the LHSAA’s postseason competition cycle this weekend.
Six regional meets are set for Friday and Saturday statewide. The East Regional meet that features competition for local teams in all divisions will be at Denham Springs High.
Lifting begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. A total of 279 boys/girls are expected to compete.
61 and counting
The Division II boys indoor track title Episcopal won Sunday at LSU gave EHS coach Claney Duplechin his 61st LHSAA title in cross country, indoor and outdoor track.
It was the sixth consecutive indoor title for the Knights, who also swept the Class 2A titles in boys/girls cross country last fall.
DSHS, St. Amant seek nominations
The Denham Springs High and St. Amant High athletic hall of fames are accepting nominations for their next induction classes through March 31.
Guidelines for nominations for the DSHS Hall of Fame can be picked up at the school office or found at www.denhamspringshs.org.
Contact Kathy deGeneres at kdegeneres@cox.net or (225) 665-8025 for more information.
St. Amant welcomes nominations for deserving athletes, coaches and program supporters. Guidelines can be found on the Ascension Parish School Board website at www.apsb.org/page/sta-sports, can be picked up the SAHS school offense or sent via mail, upon request, by calling (225) 391-6017.
Questions about the St. Amant Hall of Fame should be directed to athletic director David Oliver at (225) 391-6017 or via email at david.oliver@apsb.org.
All-state nominations
Local/area boys/girls basketball coaches should submit nominations for the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s all-state teams to Robin Fambrough of The Advocate.
Nominees must be first-team all-district selections. Send nominations to rfambrough@theadvocate.com by March 6.