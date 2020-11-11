Whether it’s through a week of preparation or cat-quick instincts, Central High School senior safety Da’Veawn Armstead is seemingly at the right place at the right time.
“I feel like I know the play before it comes,” Armstead said. “If I look at the wide receiver and how he gets off the line and what he does, I know what everyone else is going to do.”
Case in point?
Try the first of his two signature moments in his team’s 30-22 District 4-5A victory over rival Denham Springs three weeks ago.
With Yellow Jackets running back Ray McKneely motioning out of the backfield for a swing pass, Armstead displayed his closing speed and delivered a jolting hit that resulted in negative yardage on the game’s first play.
Fast-forward in the same game where Armstead read a tunnel screen, stepped in front of the intended receiver, intercepted the ball and returned it for a 55-yard touchdown.
“I feel like I have a little bit of everything in me,” Armstead said. “I have a big role with this defense and I’m the leader, too. I feel like I spark the defense. They look up to me.”
Armstead has been a headliner in an opportunistic Central defense with 20½ tackles, six passes broken up and asix interceptions, half of which came during a memorable performance in a 21-12 win over Plaquemine on Oct. 16.
While the Wildcats (5-1, 2-1 in 4-5A) had this week’s marquee matchup Zachary canceled because of COVID-19 concerns with the Broncos, they’ve reached this point in the season with an aggressive defense that’s complemented an offense that’s generated 30-plus points four times.
“I remember when he was a sophomore, there was a debate about where we were going to put him,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “I saw a skinny, gangly not very confident guy, but (defensive coordinator) Ken Hilton saw something in him and swore he had to have him.
"I’ve watched his growth and maturation over these last three years. It’s uncanny. I haven’t had one like that.”
Not since Class 5A all-state selection Kevin Henry, who originally signed with Oklahoma State before moving to Tulane this season as a graduate transfer, has Central produced a defensive back of the caliber of Armstead, a three-year starter with a bright future.
Last season with 50 tackles and four interceptions, Armstead earned a spot on the first-team All-District 4-5A squad. Interest from college coaches followed in February with a flurry of scholarship offers before unofficial visits were halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Even without the ability to work out for college coaches during summer camps, which can prove invaluable for prospects such as Armstead, the second-team selection on the 2020 MaxPrep.com’s Preseason all-state team managed to pile up double-digit scholarships offers.
He plans to decide between Arkansas State, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Purdue, Tulane and UL after the season.
“My junior year, everyone kept telling me to be patient, that my time was coming,” said Armstead, who also returns punts. “My junior year went very good and that’s what sparked everything and made everything go the way I wanted this year. I’m just trying to be the best I can be.”