GREENSBORO, N.C. — Zachary High sprinter Sean Burrell was at it again Wednesday night, setting a national record, this time in the 200 meters at the Hershey/USA Track & Field Junior Olympics being held at North Carolina A&T.
Burrell won his preliminary heat in the boys 15- to 16-year-old 200 meters in 20.90 seconds on Wednesday night, erasing previous mark of 20.98. Burrell advanced to the Thursday night semifinals.
Interestingly, Burrell also has a personal best of 20.77 seconds at an LHSAA regional track meet at Live Oak High in the spring. He is competing the 110 hurdles, 200 and 400 at the Junior Olympics meet. Burrell will be a junior at ZHS this fall and also is a wide receiver-kick returner for the Bronco football team.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Keyes on Outland watch list
Former Port Allen High offensive lineman Marcus Keyes of Oklahoma State has made yet another notable preseason list. Keyes is part of the 82-player Outland Trophy award watch list. The Outland Trophy is given to the nation’s top interior lineman each year.
It is the first Outland watch list honor for Keyes (6-foot-3, 309 pounds), who is a junior for the Cowboys. He previously made the preseason All-Big 12 team. Keyes has made 26 straight starts for OSU.
Kemp to sign
Speaking of track and field, former Broadmoor High competitor Joshua Kemp will sign Cincinnati Christian University at 11 a.m. Friday in the school’s gym.
Kemp will throw the shot put, javelin and discus for the Ohio-based NAIA school.