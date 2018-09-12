McKinley High School Principal Esrom Pitre has a wish list going into his school’s appeal of record-setting sanctions levied by the LHSAA over the summer.
While Pitre can't discuss all specifics regarding the appeal, he hopes the new procedures the Baton Rouge school put in place will help.
The LHSAA will hear McKinley's appeal at an executive committee meeting starting 9 a.m. Thursday at the LHSAA office in Baton Rouge.
“We have worked hard the last two months," Pitre said. "We have new people and procedures in place. That is important. I hope the committee considers that. But I also hope they consider our student/athletes and do something positive for them. They had no direct role in most of these violations.”
The appeal will be closed to the public and media at the request of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. Appeals on behalf of Brother Martin and Hahnville are also on the agenda that concludes the LHSAA’s two-day executive committee meeting.
In its ruling released in July, the LHSAA fined McKinley nearly $42,000, suspended all coaches on the 2017-18 coaching staff for one year and banned the school from the playoffs in all sports for two years.
Pitre took over as principal after the 2017-18 school year and has worked with EBR officials on the appeal and on new procedures for handling LHSAA matters, including necessary paperwork. A significant number of the about 150 violations were administrative in nature and spanned the entire sports program.
Pitre said the school will ask that the LHSAA restore the eligibility of a group of female athletes who were ruled ineligible for a calendar year after they played in the LHSAA’s state softball tournament. Those players were not properly registered as part of the McKinley softball team that had just enough players to compete in the Division I quarterfinals.
“Getting the eligibility of those young ladies restored is one thing we would really like to see,” Pitre said. “We would also like to some relief with regard to the playoff ban and the fine.”
McKinley enters the meeting with the support of its 500-member alumni association. “We stand with McKinley and its student,” alumni president Dale Flowers said. “Our hope is that something manageable and good for the students and the school (will come).”
Extra points
New LHSAA assistant director Lee Sanders made a presentation about the Louisiana High School Officials Association’s Officiate Louisiana Day held in late July in New Orleans.
The event attracted more than 1,400 officials from seven sports. It is reportedly the largest state-based gathering of officials. A group of 21 officials in a variety of sports were honored at the event.
• As part of her report, LHSAA assistant executive director Karen Hoyt said that officials will no longer call Hall of Fame basketball games at a reduced pay rate. She said those officials must now receive full pay.
• Sanders shed light on Friday’s incident in which no officials were on site to call the Hanson vs. Morgan City football game. Sanders said the Southeast Louisiana officials association acknowledged the oversight. Sanders said the game was played Sunday and the Thibodaux-based group paid the salary for the officials.
• Marketing director Mitch Small said CCs Coffee and the United States Marine Corps will pick up the cost of the timing system used for the LHSAA cross country meet in Natchitoches.