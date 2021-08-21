Elite status in Louisiana's Class 5A football is hard to attain and often tougher to maintain. It eluded Baton Rouge teams for 24 years.
Title game wins in 2015 by Zachary (Class 5A nonselect) and Catholic High (Division I select) became a local gold standard. No one thought it could get any better.
Perhaps, until now. Two local districts, 4-5A and 5-5A, enter a season with a combination of talent and motivation that could shatter all ceilings.
“I do not know if we have had a year like this,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “I have never seen this many teams in this area have starting quarterbacks return at the same time.
“You have skill players at multiple positions. There are lineman … playmakers on defense. You don’t know which teams can play the best together, but the potential is there.”
Along with motivation. Zachary lost in the quarterfinals to eventual 5A runner-up Alexandria last fall. It was the first quarterfinal loss in Brewerton’s tenure, which includes three 5A titles.
That quarterfinal loss left a “bad taste” in the mouth of the District 4-5A Broncos. Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard has stories about his team’s Division I quarterfinal loss to John Curtis posted throughout the locker room.
Meanwhile, Catholic High enters the 5-5A season with a new head coach in David Simoneaux Jr. It’s a fresh start. Offseason LHSAA sanctions that stripped away two titles and two runner-up finishes leaves the Bears with plenty to prove.
“Woodlawn (of 5-5A) looks ready to move into the elite group,” Ricard said. “And I think there will be other surprises too … Denham Springs in our district and you can’t forget East Ascension and St. Amant.
“There is a lot of balance. In 5A football, it comes down to how good your quarterback play is and your line. Our teams have that.”
Zachary junior Eli Holstein, a Texas A&M commitment, leads the list of junior quarterback prospects. Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins was a breakout star last season. Reese Mooney of Denham Springs has multiple Power 5 offers and so does Scotlandville’s C’Zavian Teasett, the lone lefty in the elite group.
Ricard (LSU, Tulane) and Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall (LSU) were both elite QBs themselves.
Of course, those QB1s are not the whole story. Catholic has the top offensive lineman in LSU commitment Emery Jones, the centerpiece for a unit that includes wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., a top national recruit for 2023. Sophomore Daniel Beale got several starts at QB for the Bears a year ago.
Want running backs? Dutchtown’s Dylan Sampson is a track sprinter, a Tennessee commitment and is 500 yards away from the school’s career rushing record set by former Alabama and NFL player Eddie Lacy. Scotlandville’s Marlon Gunn has counts Florida State as one of his Power offers. Connor Wisham returns for Zachary too.
“Emery Jones is our undisputed leader,” Catholic’s Simoneaux said. “He is not only the best player, but he is an even better person. Other guys gravitate to him. He works and makes everyone better.
“I am so proud of the work this group put in. Our best position group may be our defensive line — no big names, just a group that want to win.”
Defensive back Jordan Matthews and running back Amani Givens are other movers and shakers for Woodlawn. No one is counting out the likes East Ascension of 5-5A and Central of 4-5A. Both were playoff teams a year ago.
Central returns a 1,000-yard passer in Jonathan Swift. EAHS’ 6-foot-3 QB Troy Dunn returned bigger and stronger. The Spartans also are large on the lines, led by Rionte Jones, a 305-pound linebacker-defensive end.
“We don’t know how injuries or COVID will impact any of us,” Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta said. “There is a lot of talent.”
“If you play in one of these two districts you have to bring it every week,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee adds.