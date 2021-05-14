SULPHUR — Before the game, Lutcher coach Ryan Jensen made one point clear — it would take more than four runs to win the Class 3A title Friday night.
Top-seeded Sterlington met and exceeded those expectations by pounding out 13 hits on the way to an 8-4 victory over Lutcher in the 3A game played at the LHSAA baseball tournament.
“We had our chances … we scored three runs in the first inning,” Jensen said. “You can hold (Sterlington), and you can’t shut them down. They just do too much offensively.”
The victory at McMurry Park gives the Monroe-area Panthers (34-5) a second consecutive Class 3A title. Sterlington also won a 2A title in 2017.
Title-game MVP Parker Coley led the Panthers' hit parade. He finished 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. Cole Thompson was 2 for 4 and had a two-run homer in the second that allowed Sterlington to tie the game.
Seaver Sheets, son of former St. Amant star and MLB All-Star Ben Sheets, also was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Sheets’ RBI double in the bottom of the sixth helped the Panthers put the game out of reach.
Garrett Gill went 2 for 4 for to lead Lutcher (28-7), which made its first LHSAA tourney appearance since winning a Class 4A title in 2013. Cohen Veron and Carter Poche also had RBI hits for the Bulldogs.
Gill and Kyle St. Pierre led off the game with back-to-back singles to jump start the three-run inning. Carter Poche’s single scored Gill and a single by Veron brought in a run.
Sterlington scored a run in the bottom of the first. Clay Benson doubled with two outs and scored on a Coley single.
Sterlington tied the game on the two-run homer to left by Thompson an inning later. It took two more innings for Sterlington to lock down the lead. RBI hits by Sterling Sims and Sheets put Sterlington on top 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth.
The momentum swung slightly toward Lutcher in the top of the fifth when an error scored Noah Detillier. The run Detillier scored cut Sterlington’s lead to 5-4.
But the Panthers got that run back in a hurry — on Coley's towering home run to left in the bottom of the fifth.
It was more of the same for Sterlington in the sixth. Sterling Sims singled and scored on Sheets’ RBI double. A single by Coley knocked in Sheets for the final run.
As he watched his players silently clear out the dugout, Jensen gestured in their direction and looked to the future.
“They don’t want to hear it at this moment because they lost,” Jensen said. “These guys laid the foundation for the future. They set a new standard.”