You could call it a storybook finish because The Dunham School won its first LHSAA volleyball title in 17 years.
For Tigers’ coach Donna Pixley, it also was a bookend season. More than two months after starting the season with a 3-1 win over E.D. White Catholic, top-seeded Dunham ended it with a 3-1 victory over the third-seeded Cardinals in the Division III title game at the Ochsner/LHSAA Volleyball tournament.
“What a great match … I hope it was fun to watch,” Pixley said. “The ball control on E.D. White’s side was insane. They were phenomenal.
“These kids and those kids (E.D. White) have put in so many hours … so many days and weekends, sacrificing what most kids do to get to this point. I’m just so proud.”
Title-match MVP Rhaia Davey (16 kills, 4 blocks) and Ava Ricks (25 kills) led the way for Tigers (35-6), who won a Division V title in 2005.
Caylin Pixley (43 kills, 22 digs) and Madison Stephens (33 digs) were other leaders in the 16-25, 26-24, 27-25 and 25-23 win.
Three players — Katie Filce, Brightyn Ratcliff and Emory Freret — had 12 kills each for Thibodaux-based EDW (29-16).
The Cardinals got Dunham’s attention quickly. The Tigers scored the first point of the match and the scored was tied twice after that.
A kill by Ratcliff gave E.D. White a 6-5 lead and from there the Cardinals did not trail again. Callie Becnel lofted the ball softly over the net to finish a 25-16 first-set win.
“We talked about this in the huddle after the first set … we’ve learned how to stay even keel and manage our emotions,” Davey said. “I think that really helped us in the next two sets.
“I am really proud of how we played, how we rallied together and how we celebrated each other. That was my favorite part of playing today.”
Ultimately, the combination of Davey and Ricks was too much for E.D. White's solid defense to counter on Saturday at the Cajundome.
If they shifted toward Davey and her powerful swings in the middle, Ricks was on the edge executing well-place swings of her own. Nandi Huggins also another key contributor on the outside. Multiple Tiger players came through in times when Davey was on the back row.
“They came in and gave us the game we expected,” E.D. White coach Sarah Johnson said. “Our game plan was to serve tough and keep them out of their rotation. I thought we did that perfectively the first set and caught them off guard.”
The Cardinals led through much of the second set. A kill by Caylin Pixley got Dunham within one at 20-19 and a hitting error by the Cardinals tied it.
An ace by Jada Hayes, followed by a Davey kill gave Dunham a one-point lead twice. Ricks also had two kills down the stretch as the Tigers won 26-24 to tie the match up.
Dunham started fast in the third set and led by as much as eight points before E.D. White rallied. The Cardinals put together a 10-4 run and made it 24-23. The teams batted a bit longer and Dunham won, 27-25.
The fourth set was close throughout with neither team leading by more than three or four points.
It ended much like the second set. Instead of going with a powerful cross-court swing, Ricks deftly placed the ball over the Cardinal defense that shift to the net.
The ball fell into an open spot in the middle of the court. It ended at 25-23 and Dunham's celebration began.
With the win, the Pixleys became the fourth mother-daughter team to win an LHSAA title. Caylin Pixley agreed it was the perfect ending.
“It is really hard to be a coach and a mom and I think she has done a great job with that,” Pixley noted. “It’s awesome to win this playing for her … she deserves that.”