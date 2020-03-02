Third-seeded Family Community started the fourth quarter with a big run while taking a 59-40 victory in a Division V girls basketball semifinal Monday.
Family Community opened the final quarter with a 20-3 run. Family Christian Academy had went on a 12-0 run to begin the third quarter to regain the lead before running out of gas in the fourth quarter.
It was the second straight season that Family Community had eliminated FCA in the semifinals. Family Community won the 2019 game 52-37.
Family Community (18-11) outscored No. 2 FCA 22-12 in the second quarter to take a 32-22 lead at halftime. FCA finishes 21-17.
Lauren Rachal started the 12-0 FCA rally with two free throws and sister Lexi Rachal hit one free throw to end it. Lexi Rachal had five points in the run as her team led 34-32. The Rachals are daughters of coach Steve Rachal.
Family Community finally scored on two free throws by Lainee McCain with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter. FCA’s Khilyn Williams hit a follow shot with 1:00 remaining to tie the game at 37. The Flames then went scoreless for seven minutes as the Warriors went on a 19-0 run to lead 56-37.
“I’m proud of my kids,” coach Steve Rachal said. “We fought and competed. To come out the way we did in the third quarter was great. We just ran out of gas in the fourth quarter. We gave up 11 offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter, and that hurt. We’re a young team, and we’ll be back. I'm excited about the future of our program.”
Senior Lexi Rachal hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points to pace FCA. Sophomore Khilyn Williams added 11 points and eighth-grader Lauren Rachal had eight points.
McCain scored 12 of her game-high 20 points in the first half. Saylor Evans scored 11 of her 18 points in the first half. Lexi Parker had a game-high 15 rebounds, scored 10 points and blocked four shots. Emily Lowe had seven points and seven steals.
“I was really pleased with how we played,” Family Community coach Traci Evans said. “This is only our 11th year as a school, and we’re a young team. Most of these girls have been playing together since first grade. We didn’t panic when FCA made its run and just played our fast-break game.”
Family Community will play the winner of Tuesday's game between No. 4 North Claiborne Christian and defending state champion and top seed University Academy of Central Louisiana.
FCA took a 5-0 lead, but Family Community went on a, 8-0 run with McCain scoring six points. Lexi Rachal hit her second long 3-pointer of the quarter to tie it at 8 with 35 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Kaylee Williams hit an 8-foot bank shot for the Flames to cut the Warriors lead to 18-17 at the midpoint of the second quarter. Family Community closed the first half on a 14-5 run.