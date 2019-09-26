Another week, another ranked opponent? That is the story for District 5-5A rivals Catholic High and East Ascension.
Each team welcomes a Class 4A opponent from New Orleans that also has a top 10 ranking for a marquee-type match-up Friday night.
The notable challenges go beyond Week 4 games for the two 5-5A teams ranked in Class 5A top. Central of 4-5A has a distinction Catholic and East Ascension do not have. The Wildcats (3-0) are the only team facing a top-ranked opponent — Class 1A Southern Lab (2-1).
“I am pleased with where we are so far,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “With that said, there are definitely areas where we can improve. We’ll see how real things are this week. Southern Lab is very good … so athletic.”
Central meets SLHS at 7 p.m. at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium. The game is part of a busy 5A/4A schedule that also includes the blockbusters — second-ranked Catholic (3-0) hosting No. 2 Karr (2-1) at Memorial Stadium and ninth-ranked East Ascension (2-1) hosting 4A No. 8 Warren Easton (1-1).
Edwards’ Central team has outscored its first three opponents 137-6. Among the key questions going into Friday’s game is the status of quarterback Sam Kenerson, missed last week’s win over Belaire after suffering an injury vs. Broadmoor in Week 2.
Kenerson, a South Alabama commitment as a defensive back, is a dynamic dual-threat player. In his absence, running back Isaiah Rankins has played quarterback. Edwards said Kenerson’s status will be a “game time” decision. Rankins is averaging more than 100 rushing yards a game for Central. Linebacker Ryan Cotton leads the Wildcat defense.
Southern Lab is led by receiver Reginald Johnson, a Houston commitment, on offense and has a defense built around speed and the play of linebacker Jabar Triplett. Edwards compares the Kittens to the team Central scrimmaged in the preseason, East Ascension.
“People talk about them being down,” Edwards said of SLHS. “They fly to the ball on defense. And on offense, they still have multiple guys who can make plays.”
All in the rankings
Catholic faces a high-profile opponent coach Gabe Fertitta is eager to face.
“Karr is a program I have admired from afar,” said Fertitta, a New Orleans native. “I’ve always liked the way their teams play. They’re always talented, but they also are extremely disciplined and well coached. I think this is a great match-up for teams from the two cities.”
Catholic is led by Josh Parker, who has 298 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Leonard Kelly leads Karr, winner of the last three LHSAA Class 4A titles.
Easton lost to Karr 38-12 last week and was the 4A runner-up to Karr a year ago. Running back Ashaad Clayton leads the Eagles, who face an East Ascension team led on offense by its quarterback, Cameron Jones, a senior who has 460 passing yards and eight TDs.
Easton is the third ranked opponent the Spartans have played in the first four weeks of the season.
Game notes
Plaquemine (1-2) is back home for the first time since beating Livonia in its season opener. PHS hosts West St. John (2-1), a team ranked seventh in 1A.
The Class 4A Green Devils lost to the top team in 4A, St. Thomas More, last week. Freshman Mike Mitchell gets the start at quarterback for PHS. “It’s good to be home,” PHS coach Paul Distefano said.
Zachary (1-2), ranked 10th in 5A, has an open date.