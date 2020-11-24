In 2003, the Florida Marlins won the World Series and Apple launched a new downloading service called iTunes. What the Belaire High football team did that year was not on the same historical level.
The Bengals made the playoffs. Now in 2020, Belaire is finally back, grabbing a Class 4A playoff spot for the first time in 17 years with a first-year coach who was hired in July.
“Obviously, I was familiar with Belaire and knew the team had not had much success in recent years,” Belaire coach Byron Wade said. “I knew it was not going to be easy.
“The one thing I did promise them (players) was that I would unconditionally love them and care for them. The only thing I asked was that they give me their best effort.”
The 25th-seeded Bengals (2-5) travel to play a familiar foe, No. 8 Plaquemine (5-2) in a first-round game set for 7 p.m. Friday at PHS’ Canova Stadium.
“We started our summer workouts after I was hired in July, which was a month after everyone else," Wade said. "We did not have guys practice in gear until after Labor Day. This has been a crazy year.”
The Bengals lost to Class 5A Central 59-6 to open the season and then gave Wade his first win, a 20-14 victory over Class 1A St. John. Three losses followed before Belaire beat Broadmoor 33-12 to notch its first Homecoming win in at least five years.
Things were looking up. At the time Wade and his players did not realize a playoff game could be in their future. When COVID-19 issues forced both St. Michael and Tara to cancel the Bengals’ last two District 7-4A, Wade got a call from fellow first-year coach Hansoni Holland of Tara.
“He (Holland) apologized, saying that he hated that we were sitting at No. 33 in the powering ratings and might not play again,” Wade said. “I hadn’t even looked at the power ratings at all. That changed my mindset.”
The 35-year-old Wade has been part of successful football programs before. He was an all-district defensive back at Southern Lab, who was two classes behind former LSU star Marcus Spears.
Most recently, Wade was offensive coordinator at Baker, helping the Buffaloes advance to the quarterfinals last year. He came in with a plan.
“One thing that surprised me was that there did not appear to be much put into game-planning,” Wade said. “We made them study film and get very specific with game plans. We held them accountable to be at practice and to do certain things.
“One of the coaches told me that by the end of the year last year they had maybe 12 to 13 guys show up for practice. We are 42 strong and all but six are underclassmen. I am so proud of the way they have really bought into what we are doing."
Junior running back DeNichlass Jeter was among the first players to "buy in." Madison Prep transfer Bryson Armstrong was projected as a safety, but has played a key role in the transition as a quarterback.
“We have come a long way since last year,” Jeter said. “Guys are working hard at practice and we don’t just give up in games.
“As one of the older guys, I have worked to be a leader by doing the right things on and off the field. The younger guys are catching on. I would say the future is bright."
Byron Turner, a former Belaire player who is president of the school's alumni association agrees.
"I see a change this year," Turner said. "I graduated in the late 1980s and at the time we had a tradition of winning and the school was strong academically.
"The administration has changed several times over the years and the one in place now sees the big picture and how athletics fit. Alumni are welcomed back and we have been able to provide pre-game meals and purchase equipment. These kids see people who care."
After that fateful call from Tara’s Holland, Wade embarked on a pandemic game plan. He convinced Central’s Sid Edwards to play his team again in Week 7. Like Belaire, the Wildcats had their game with Scotlandville to COVID issues.
Edwards agreed and this time it was a 46-7 game. The choice also offers a historical perspective. In 2003, the Bengals beat Northside of Lafayette and lost to a Redemptorist team Edwards’ coach 12-7. The power points earned by playing a 5A team with a 7-1 record did not hurt either.
“That was a great measuring stick for us, because I could see the difference in our team,” Wade said. “There was no running clock this time.”
Last week, the Bengals lost to Liberty, a JV opponent and likely district rival next year. Wade points out that Liberty had more seniors that night.
“That was a good game (Liberty) for us to play, since they will be on our schedule,” Wade said. “And so is this one. We know how talented Plaquemine is. It’s another good test.”