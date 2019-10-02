Dealing with players sidelined by injury or illness is nothing new for West Feliciana football coach Robb Odom. Not being on the sideline to coach because of an illness will be a new experience for Odom.
Odom said he has been diagnosed with vestibular neuritis, a viral infection that has some of the same symptoms as vertigo and will miss the Saints Week 5 game. WFHS (0-4, 0-1) travels to Brusly (2-2, 0-1) for a District 7-3A game Friday night.
Assistant coach Josh Laborde will serve as acting coach. It is the first game Odom has missed in 15 seasons as head coach of the Saints. West Feliciana won the LHSAA's Class 3A title in 2017.
“Josh Laborde will be the acting head coach and everybody is going to pitch in. I know this is something I need to do, but it’s tough because I feel like I’m letting people down,” Odom said. “The last three weeks have been rough. I’ve had to miss practices and been in and out of what we’re doing. In some ways, I think I’ve hurt us more than help us.
“Because this is viral, there’s no medication you can take. I am supposed to start therapy today (Thursday). It has to run its course. Hopefully, I will start to feel better soon. I want to be out there coaching.”
Odom said he suffered from dehydration during the second half of West Feliciana’s season opener with East Feliciana. Sensitivity to loud sounds and bright lights have been among the triggers in the weeks that have followed.
Tara forfeits two wins
Tara High has forfeited nondistrict victories over Northeast and North Central because of ineligible player or players. The LHSAA lists the games as forfeits on its website.
In an email communication, the LHSAA said Tara was in violation of penalty bylaw 5.1.1.4, which applies to student athletes who are scholastically ineligible and ineligible under transfer rules.
The Trojans (0-4) travel to White Castle (2-2) Friday night.
SJA race times
The St. Joseph’s Academy Invitational cross country meet is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Highland Road Park with a three-mile girls varsity race.
A three-mile boys varsity races follows at 9 a.m.. A two-time girls JV race and boys and girls middle school races that also are two miles complete the action.