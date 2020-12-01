With the game on the line in the fourth quarter, the Doyle girls basketball team relied on star power as it rallied past Episcopal for a 54-46 win Tuesday night at Episcopal.
Elise Jones and Presleight Scott, two seniors who played key roles in the Tigers’ Class 2A championship run last season, each came up big when it mattered most. In the fourth quarter, Jones had six points and four steals while Scott helped with eight points, two assists and three rebounds.
“We’re an unselfish team,” Doyle coach Sam White said. “We usually do a good job of moving the ball around, and whoever’s open, they better be ready for the ball because that’s who’s getting it.”
Jones led Doyle (3-2) with 21 points and seven steals.
Scott picked up her fourth foul a minute into the third quarte, and didn’t return until less than six minutes were left to play. She made the final minutes coun, and finished with 11 points.
For the game, Episcopal shot 37 percent from the field while Doyle made 30 percent.
“We’re struggling with consistency right now, but everyone is. It's a weird year,” White said. “We’ve haven’t had a lot of time to prepare like we normally would, so I think everyone is trying to find a way to gel.”
Episcopal (3-2), which got 22 points from Izzy Besselman, led 34-31 after three quarters. Sarah Bonnecaze opened the fourth quarter with a driving basket to give the Knights a five-point lead, but Doyle responded with a 9-2 run.
Episcopal’s Jewel Jones made two free throws to tie the game at 40 with three minutes left. Jones and Scott then fueled an 8-0 surge as the Tigers took control for good.
Episcopal outrebounded Doyle 36-33, but 19 of the Tigers’ rebounds came on the offensive end. Turnovers also played a role. Doyle only had two in the second half, and forced seven Episcopal turnovers in the fourth quarter.
“We had some late turnovers that affected the flow of the game,” Episcopal coach Taylor Mims Wharton said. “We couldn’t really get any shots so that was very difficult. We have a freshman point guard that is getting some learning experience.”
Neither team led by more than four points in the first half. Late free throws by Besselman left the teams tied at 18 at halftime.
Doyle led 21-18 in the third quarter, but Episcopal turned in its most productive stretch of the game scoring on four of its ensuing possessions. A 3-pointer by Jones and Besselman’s three-point play sparked a 10-3 run that had Episcopal holding a 28-22 lead.
Jones made two baskets and Kaitlyn Savant hit a 3-pointer to tie the score at 31. Jones nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the left corner to lift the Knights to a three-point lead heading to the fourth quarter.