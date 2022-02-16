Preparing to play in a championship contest is typically no laughing matter. For Dominican coach Al Silvas of Dominican and Kyle Carmouche of St. Joseph’s Academy there was a running joke.
The LHSAA ended that gamesmanship Wednesday by announcing that both Division I soccer finals set for Thursday would be pushed back to Saturday.
Forecasts for severe storms and wind throughout south Louisiana on Thursday, including SLU’s Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, prompted the change.
The LHSAA informed the participating finalists — the Dominican and SJA girls, along with the Catholic High/Dutchtown boys of the date change in an email Wednesday morning. The Saturday plan has the Division I girls match set for 4:30 p.m. with the boys contest to follow at 7:30 p.m at SLU.
“We’ve known since Saturday that there was a good chance this might happen,” Carmouche said. “Now we know we are going to play Saturday and we can make our final plans. So can our parents and fans.
“Our practices have been geared toward playing Thursday, so we will change some things up there. Everyone else is doing the same thing. It is just part of it. For us, the chance to play in the finals for the first time is very exciting.”
Prior to the LHSAA announcement, Carmouche said the back-and forth with Silvas was entertaining. One coach joked that he would be OK if the other team wanted to forfeit. The other jokingly replied that he had a stadium and officials reserved for Saturday in another city.
Of course, now the contest is set for Saturday at its original site. The girls matchup is an interesting one. Top-seeded Dominican (28-0-1) and No. 2 SJA (20-1-3) played to a scoreless draw early in the season.
There is plenty of familiarity for top-seeded Catholic (18-0-1) and No. 10 Dutchtown (13-4-5) as they prepare for the first all-BR Division I boys final.
Dutchtown coach Marcus Dyer said he believes the two-day delay is a plus for his team.
“We get a couple of extra days to recover from that semifinal with St. Paul’s,” Dyer said. “It was a very physical game. "I believe having two more recovery days should help us.”