Thursday
Local/area
Mentorship Academy 26, Istrouma 15
Madison Prep 21, Southern Lab 14
Dunham 61, Thrive Academy 8
Statewide
Centerville 35, Haynes Academy 14
Douglass 23, West Jefferson 22
Iota 34, Welsh 0
Iowa 34, Kinder 28
Karr 34, McDonogh (35) 14
Oak Grove 40, Rayville 12
Oakdale 34, Pine Prairie 0
Oberlin 35, Sacred Heart-VP 14
Pickering 36, East Beauregard 32
Wossman 49, Magnolia School of Excellence 0
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Belaire 22, Glen Oaks 6
Capitol 22, McKinley 20
Catholic 24, North Little Rock 17
Central 42, Broadmoor 0
Destrehan 48, Walker 21
Dutchtown 38, McMain 0
Ferriday 48, Plaquemine 14
Haughton 41, East Ascension 23
Live Oak 52, Woodlawn 20
Ponchatoula 31, Denham Springs 24
St. Amant 48, East Jefferson 20
St. Michael 21, Albany 0
Scotlandville 53, Natchez, Miss. 14
Tara 32, North Central 8
Baton Rouge area
Alexandria 21, Brusly 17
Ascension Catholic 35, Riverside 22
Ascension Christian 49, Ben Franklin 26
Ascension Episcopal 34, Catholic-PC 28
Biloxi 34, Hammond 0
Donaldsonville 20, Port Allen 0
East Feliciana 34, St. Helena 20
East Iberville 30, Northeast 6
Episcopal 40, St. Thomas Aquinas 20
Independence 38, Central Private 21
Jeanerette 24, St. John 8
Kentwood 30, Sumner 27
Loranger 27, Amite 26, OT
Livonia 28, West Feliciana 7
Neville 28, University 0
Parkview Baptist 51, Slaughter Community Charter 0
St. Charles Catholic 23, Lutcher 21
St. James 30, East St. John 13
Springfield 39, W.L. Cohen 6
White Castle 44, Morgan City 6
Statewide
Acadiana 28, Ruston 20
Airline 36, Union Parish 12
Assumption 34, Patterson 0
B.T. Washington-Shreve 30, Huntington 24
B.T. Washington 36, J.F. Kennedy 15
Basile 34, Mamou 28
Bastrop 32, Evangel Christian 25
Bay, Miss. 43, Kenner Discovery 6
Beekman Charter 13, D’Arbonne Woods 6
Belle Chasse 28, Shaw 14
Benton 49, Vicksburg, Miss. 48
Biloxi, Miss. 34, Hammond 0
Bolton 48, Grant 6
Bossier 69, Lakeside 26
Breaux Bridge 20, Catholic-NI 9
Briarfield 38, Franklin Academy 6
Brother Martin 10, G.W. Carver 0
Bunkie 14, St. Edmund Catholic 9
CHEF Louisiana 28, Porter’s Chapel Aca., Miss. 7
Caldwell Parish 28, Franklin Parish 6
Calvary Baptist Academy 46, Southwood 0
Carencro 48, New Iberia 13
Carroll 42, Madison 0
Cathedral, Miss. 37, River Oaks 0
Cedar Creek 33, St. Mary’s 7
Central Lafourche 56, Franklin 16
Comeaux 34, Cecilia 7
Covenant Christian 22, Sci Academy 0
Crowley 26, Westlake 20
De La Salle 49, Country Day 13
DeQuincy 26, Lake Arthur 25
Delcambre 26, Gueydan 6
Delhi 24, Merryville 12
E.D. White 28, H.L. Bourgeois 7
Erath 34, Loreauville 20
Eunice 19, Jennings 7
Franklinton 41, Fontainebleau 35
General Trass (Lake Providence) 39, Tensas 14
Glenbrook 40, Acadiana Christian 18
Grand Lake 22, Ville Platte 7
Hahnville 34, Mandeville 13
Hamilton Christian 20, Highland Baptist 19
Holy Cross 24, Covington 14
Iowa 34, Kinder 28
Jena 21, St. Louis 16
Kaplan 32, North Vermilion 7
King 27, Fisher 6
Lafayette 38, St. Martinville 7
Lafayette Christian 51, Northside 6
Lakeshore 56, South Plaquemines 16
Lakeview 64, Lena Northwood 14
Leesville 54, Lake Charles College Prep 40
Livingston Collegiate Academy 14, Northlake Christian 13
Loyola College Prep 34, Delhi Charter 8
Lusher Charter 40, Higgins 25
Mangham 39, St. Frederick 12
Mansfield 20, Homer 6
Marksville 36, Avoyelles 16
Menard 31, Buckeye 7
Minden 35, Haynesville 7
Montgomery 54, Ringgold 20
Natchitoches Central 21, Many 12
Newman 44, Bonnabel 7
North Webster 33, Logansport 9
Northwest 48, Opelousas 20
Northwood-Shreveport 30, Green Oaks 26
Notre Dame 46, Sulphur 7
Opelousas Catholic 33, Vermilion Catholic 21
Ouachita Parish 62, Richwood 0
Parkway 35, North DeSoto 14
Peabody 52, Delta Charter 24
Pearl River 45, Thomas Jefferson 20
Pine 50, Bogalusa 31
Plain Dealing 29, North Caddo 28
Port Barre 28, Beau Chene 7
Quachita Parish 62, Richwood 0
Rayne 19, Abbeville 8
Red River 40, Arcadia 8
Riverfield 60, Hillcrest Christian, Miss. 14
Salmen 34, Northshore 14
Sam Houston 50, LaGrange 14
Sicily Island 24, LaSalle 16
South Beauregard 40, Rosepine 14
South Terrebonne 53, Berwick 28
Southside 32, Church Point 22
St. Martin’s 27, Ecole Classique 0
St. Patrick, Miss. 21, Pope John Paul II 7
St. Paul’s 19, Jesuit 16
St. Thomas More 56, Barbe 17
Sterlington 40, Ouachita Christian 19
Tallulah 50, Claiborne 14
Terrebonne 60, Ellender 0
Teurlings Catholic 49, Hannan 8
Thibodaux 12, South Lafourche 3
Tioga 33, Pineville 20
Vidalia 52, Block 0
Vinton 36, Elton 6
Washington-Marion 42, DeRidder 40
West Monroe 24, C.E. Byrd 0
West Ouachita 28, Jonesboro-Hodge 6
Westgate 53, Vandebilt Catholic 13
Westminster Christian 47, Houma Christian 27
Winnfield 54, Lincoln Preparatory 13
Saturday
Class 5A/4A
Deerfield Beach 53, Zachary 0
Statewide
John Curtis 55, Westlake, Ga., 27
John Ehret 19, Helen Cox 8
St. Augustine 44, Landry-Walker 6