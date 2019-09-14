Thursday

Local/area

Mentorship Academy 26, Istrouma 15

Madison Prep 21, Southern Lab 14

Dunham 61, Thrive Academy 8

Statewide

Centerville 35, Haynes Academy 14

Douglass 23, West Jefferson 22

Iota 34, Welsh 0

Iowa 34, Kinder 28

Karr 34, McDonogh (35) 14

Oak Grove 40, Rayville 12

Oakdale 34, Pine Prairie 0

Oberlin 35, Sacred Heart-VP 14

Pickering 36, East Beauregard 32

Wossman 49, Magnolia School of Excellence 0

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Belaire 22, Glen Oaks 6

Capitol 22, McKinley 20

Catholic 24, North Little Rock 17

Central 42, Broadmoor 0

Destrehan 48, Walker 21

Dutchtown 38, McMain 0

Ferriday 48, Plaquemine 14

Haughton 41, East Ascension 23

Live Oak 52, Woodlawn 20

Ponchatoula 31, Denham Springs 24

St. Amant 48, East Jefferson 20

St. Michael 21, Albany 0

Scotlandville 53, Natchez, Miss. 14

Tara 32, North Central 8

Baton Rouge area

Alexandria 21, Brusly 17

Ascension Catholic 35, Riverside 22

Ascension Christian 49, Ben Franklin 26

Ascension Episcopal 34, Catholic-PC 28

Biloxi 34, Hammond 0

Donaldsonville 20, Port Allen 0

East Feliciana 34, St. Helena 20

East Iberville 30, Northeast 6

Episcopal 40, St. Thomas Aquinas 20

Independence 38, Central Private 21

Jeanerette 24, St. John 8

Kentwood 30, Sumner 27

Loranger 27, Amite 26, OT

Livonia 28, West Feliciana 7

Neville 28, University 0

Parkview Baptist 51, Slaughter Community Charter 0

St. Charles Catholic 23, Lutcher 21

St. James 30, East St. John 13

Springfield 39, W.L. Cohen 6

White Castle 44, Morgan City 6

Statewide

Acadiana 28, Ruston 20

Airline 36, Union Parish 12

Assumption 34, Patterson 0

B.T. Washington-Shreve 30, Huntington 24

B.T. Washington 36, J.F. Kennedy 15

Basile 34, Mamou 28

Bastrop 32, Evangel Christian 25

Bay, Miss. 43, Kenner Discovery 6

Beekman Charter 13, D’Arbonne Woods 6

Belle Chasse 28, Shaw 14

Benton 49, Vicksburg, Miss. 48

Biloxi, Miss. 34, Hammond 0

Bolton 48, Grant 6

Bossier 69, Lakeside 26

Breaux Bridge 20, Catholic-NI 9

Briarfield 38, Franklin Academy 6

Brother Martin 10, G.W. Carver 0

Bunkie 14, St. Edmund Catholic 9

CHEF Louisiana 28, Porter’s Chapel Aca., Miss. 7

Caldwell Parish 28, Franklin Parish 6

Calvary Baptist Academy 46, Southwood 0

Carencro 48, New Iberia 13

Carroll 42, Madison 0

Cathedral, Miss. 37, River Oaks 0

Cedar Creek 33, St. Mary’s 7

Central Lafourche 56, Franklin 16

Comeaux 34, Cecilia 7

Covenant Christian 22, Sci Academy 0

Crowley 26, Westlake 20

De La Salle 49, Country Day 13

DeQuincy 26, Lake Arthur 25

Delcambre 26, Gueydan 6

Delhi 24, Merryville 12

E.D. White 28, H.L. Bourgeois 7

Erath 34, Loreauville 20

Eunice 19, Jennings 7

Franklinton 41, Fontainebleau 35

General Trass (Lake Providence) 39, Tensas 14

Glenbrook 40, Acadiana Christian 18

Grand Lake 22, Ville Platte 7

Hahnville 34, Mandeville 13

Hamilton Christian 20, Highland Baptist 19

Holy Cross 24, Covington 14

Iowa 34, Kinder 28

Jena 21, St. Louis 16

Kaplan 32, North Vermilion 7

King 27, Fisher 6

Lafayette 38, St. Martinville 7

Lafayette Christian 51, Northside 6

Lakeshore 56, South Plaquemines 16

Lakeview 64, Lena Northwood 14

Leesville 54, Lake Charles College Prep 40

Livingston Collegiate Academy 14, Northlake Christian 13

Loranger 27, Amite 26, OT

Loyola College Prep 34, Delhi Charter 8

Lusher Charter 40, Higgins 25

Mangham 39, St. Frederick 12

Mansfield 20, Homer 6

Marksville 36, Avoyelles 16

Menard 31, Buckeye 7

Minden 35, Haynesville 7

Montgomery 54, Ringgold 20

Natchitoches Central 21, Many 12

Newman 44, Bonnabel 7

North Webster 33, Logansport 9

Northwest 48, Opelousas 20

Northwood-Shreveport 30, Green Oaks 26

Notre Dame 46, Sulphur 7

Opelousas Catholic 33, Vermilion Catholic 21

Ouachita Parish 62, Richwood 0

Parkway 35, North DeSoto 14

Peabody 52, Delta Charter 24

Pearl River 45, Thomas Jefferson 20

Pine 50, Bogalusa 31

Plain Dealing 29, North Caddo 28

Port Barre 28, Beau Chene 7

Quachita Parish 62, Richwood 0

Rayne 19, Abbeville 8

Red River 40, Arcadia 8

Riverfield 60, Hillcrest Christian, Miss. 14

Salmen 34, Northshore 14

Sam Houston 50, LaGrange 14

Sicily Island 24, LaSalle 16

South Beauregard 40, Rosepine 14

South Terrebonne 53, Berwick 28

Southside 32, Church Point 22

Springfield 39, W.L. Cohen 6

St. Martin’s 27, Ecole Classique 0

St. Patrick, Miss. 21, Pope John Paul II 7

St. Paul’s 19, Jesuit 16

St. Thomas More 56, Barbe 17

Sterlington 40, Ouachita Christian 19

Tallulah 50, Claiborne 14

Terrebonne 60, Ellender 0

Teurlings Catholic 49, Hannan 8

Thibodaux 12, South Lafourche 3

Tioga 33, Pineville 20

Vidalia 52, Block 0

Vinton 36, Elton 6

Washington-Marion 42, DeRidder 40

West Monroe 24, C.E. Byrd 0

West Ouachita 28, Jonesboro-Hodge 6

Westgate 53, Vandebilt Catholic 13

Westminster Christian 47, Houma Christian 27

Winnfield 54, Lincoln Preparatory 13

Saturday

Class 5A/4A

Deerfield Beach 53, Zachary 0

Statewide

John Curtis 55, Westlake, Ga., 27

John Ehret 19, Helen Cox 8

St. Augustine 44, Landry-Walker 6

