Jason Kinchen has resigned as head baseball coach at St. John and was introduced as the Director of Parks and Recreation for West Feliciana Parish Monday night.
“After 10 years as a head coach and 15 in coaching it was a tough decision,” Kinchen said. “But I feel like everything I have done up to this point, being a coach and an athletic director with the contacts I have made, has helped prepare me for this. Instead of focusing on one sport and one field, this is an all sports job.”
Kinchen, who served as the head coach for the Class 1A/Division IV Eagles of Plaquemine for the last two season, is not the only District 6-1A baseball coach on the move. Nick Scelfo, who led Ascension Christian to the Division IV quarterfinals in the spring, has been hired as the head coach at Catholic-Pointe Coupee.
Kinchen was 208-45 and won six MAIS titles as head coach at Central Private. He led St. John to a Division IV runner-up finish in 2018 and a quarterfinal berth last spring.
Scelfo will oversee a CHSPC program that includes teams on the high school, middle school and elementary school levels.
“We are very excited to have him (Scelfo) join our staff,” Catholic-PC Athletic Director David Simoneaux said. “He is someone who is eager to come in and build a program from the ground up. We start fielding teams with our third-graders, so to have someone who is dedicated to the entire program is really big for us.”
Burnett services set
Visitation and service are set for Thursday at Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales for long-time coach Gary Burnett, who died Saturday following a brief illness. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. and continues until the funeral service begins at noon.
Burnett, 73, spent more than 40 years coaching in Louisiana. He was the defensive coordinator at East Iberville last fall.
Former players are asked to wear jerseys to the visitation. Coaches are asked to wear coaching attire.
Prep notables
Parkview Baptist softball coach Ashlee Ducote Weems and former St. Amant High multi-sport star Jason Williams will be inducted into the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct 11.
Weems was an All-American player for LSU in 1999 and 2000 and was the SEC Player of the Year in 2000. Weems’ PBS team has won two of the three Division II select titles. She is one of two Louisiana high school coaches to be inducted.
All-American golfer Meredith Duncan, who coached C.E. Byrd of Shreveport to Division I boys/girls golf titles this spring, is the other LHSAA coach.
Williams, a quarterback and shortstop at St. Amant, was part of two national championship baseball teams at LSU. He also was part of the 1996 Olympic baseball team.
• Former Zachary High players, center Kellton Hollins of TCU and defensive back Douglas Coleman III of Texas Tech, represented their respective schools during Big 12 Media Days this week.
A third local player, Texas defensive end Malcolm Roach of Texas, also was part of the player contingent at the media days.