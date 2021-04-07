Anyone who watches enough baseball knows that the ball can and will take some unusual bounces. Often at the worst possible time.
East Ascension’s Kade Keowen and Randy Sandifer of Walker understand that point. But as their teams face crucial district games Thursday the big question is not just the bounce, it is the bounce back.
How will their teams respond to Tuesday losses to the same teams they meet Thursday?
“Of the five losses we have, three of them were because we did not do a good job swinging the bat and that is baseball on any given day,” Walker’s Sandifer said of Tuesday’s 8-4 loss to Live Oak at home. “The way district is played now you have that chance to come right back … about 36 hours later to play the same team.
“We had chances, but our approach at the plate is going to have to be different in terms of situations and pitch selection. We’ve had a good practice today and I am anxious to see how we do.”
Walker (19-5, 2-1 in District 4-5A) travels to LOHS (23-4, 3-0) for a 6 p.m. Thursday game. East Ascension (14-8, 1-2) hosts Dutchtown (18-5, 3-0) for a District 5-5A game also set for 6 p.m.
“We had a talk about it last night and one of the things I stressed is taking care of business at home,” EAHS’ Kade Keowen said. “We’ve only lost two games at home and that is something we take pride in. You’re supposed to win at home and we want that to continue.”
Keowen seeks stability on the mound with Dominic Regira (4-1) set to get the start. In their last two games, the Spartans have yielded big-run innings. Catholic scored seven runs in one inning. Dutchtown had a 10-run inning in its 13-2 win Tuesday night.
“If we can stay away from those crooked numbers, I think we will be good,” Keowen said. “Dominic is a fastball and slider pitcher. Locating those pitches in the zone where we want them is a big key for us.”
Three of the four teams involved rank among the LHSAA’s Class 5A elite. Walker was No. 3 in the most recent LHSAA 5A power ratings, just one spot ahead of Live Oak. Dutchtown was sixth. A win for No. 20 EAHS would be pivotal with just three weeks left in the regular season.
Caleb Webb (5-0) is set to take the mound for Walker Thursday. Gabe Inman leads the Wildcats with a .371 batting average and 15 RBI. Webb is batting .338 with two home runs and 23 RBI.
East Ascension is led by a trio of seniors who have been in the program all four years Keowen has been the coach. Outfielder Kael Babin is set to attend Hutchinson Community College. Catcher Jacob Falgoust and infielder/pitcher Tanner Hebert complete the senior group.
“They key is to not get too high or too low,” Walker’s Sandifer said. “Win or lose, you play again on Saturday. One game at a time does apply.”