Class 5A/4A

Rushing

70-724, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 9 TDs

69-601, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 10 TDs

64-597, Josh Parker, Catholic, 7 TDs

99-567, Kee Hawkins, Live Oak, 10 TDs

79-554, Isaiah Rankins, Central, 7 TDs

42-527, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 8 TDs

66-439, Demtri Wright, Walker, 6 TDs

48-407, Keilon Brown, Zachary, 5 TDs

56-389, Reggie Sims, St. Amant, 10 TDs

Passing

992, Ethan McMasters, Walker, 61-109-3, 12 TDs

902, Cameron Jones, East Ascension, 52-109-4, 12 TDs

819, Jesse Craig, Scotlandville, 46-83-3, 12 TDs

807, Jackson Thomas, Catholic, 64-91-1, 9 TDs

591, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 35-60-0, 4 TDs

561, Luke Lunsford, Denham Springs, 43-106-2, 8 TDs

545, Rhett Rosevear, Live Oak, 28-46-5, 6 TDs

516, Slade Zeppuhar, St. Amant, 38-55-1, 5 TDs

Receiving

27-565, Brian Thomas, Walker, 8 TDs

25-547, Steven McBride, East Ascension, 8 TDs

22-377, Javin Aguillard, St. Amant, 3 TDs

25-344, Austin Bascom, St. Amant, 5 TDs

22-297, Jyrin Johnson, East Ascension, 2 TDs

9-227, Reggie King, Scotlandville, 2 TDs

12-207, Jaelen Toaston, Catholic, 4 TDs

Punting

40.4, Cohen Parent, Dutchtown, 18-727

38.8, Ethan Bagwell, East Ascension, 20-775

35.0, Bradley Cain, Walker, 14-490

34.7, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 11-382

30.0, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 9-269

Scoring

66, Brian Thomas, Walker, 11 TDs

66, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 11 TDs

60, Kee Hawkins, Live Oak. 10 TDs

60, Reggie Sims, St. Amant, 10 TDs

54, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 9 TDs

50, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 8 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

48, Steven McBride, East Ascension, 8 TDs

44, Isaiah Rankins, Central, 7 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

42, Josh Parker, Catholic, 7 TDs

38, Cole Crenshaw, Live Oak, 23 PATs, 5 FGs

38, Donald Jones, Scotlandville, 6 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT.

Class 3A and below

Rushing

67-681, Jae Jae Doherty, Albany, 7 TDs

69-598, Jaquavius Tenner, Donaldsonville, 8 TDs

36-559, Desmond Windon, Baker, 7 TDs

81-517, Shamar Smith, St. James, 8 TDs

85-499, Derrick Graham, University, 6 TDs

71-456, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 6 TDs

36-443, Jai Williams, Ascension Catholic, 11 TDs

68-435, Dae Dae Doherty, Albany, 2 TDs

68-413, Lutrell Pruitt, Southern Lab, 3 Tds

98-390, CJ Golden, Parkvuew Baptist, 6 TDs

58-379, Kaleb Fontenot, Central Private, 5 TDs

80-370, Rae’land Johnson, Donaldsonville, 3 TDs

Passing

1,324, Zack Diez, Ascension Christian, 81-153-14, 6 TDs

1,288, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 60-117-3, 19 TDs

898, Jae Jae Doherty, Albany, 41-88-3, 6 TDs

832, Angelo Izzard, Southern Lab, 51-81-NA, 11 TDs

828, Jacob Messina, Loranger, 41-85-4, 12 TDs

701, Tanner Lawson, University, 50-94-4, 5 TDs

698, Isaiah Jones, St. John, 44-102-2, 5 TDs

618, Shamar Smith, St. James, 48-98-2, 6 TDs

498, Treveyon Brown, Donaldsonville, 34-65-1, 5 TDs

425, Dylan Mehrotra, Episcopal, 24-45-3, 5 TDs

416, Damien Knighten, Baker, 19-48-2, 5 TDs

Receiving

31-484, Derrick Varnado, Ascension Christian, 3 TDs

27-448, Reginald Johnson, Southern Lab, 7 TDs

19-441, Joel Williams, Madion Prep, 7 TDs

12-345, Rhett Wolfe, Albany, 2 TDs

16-311, Trey Yelverton, Albany, 2 TDs

12-301, Tyrell Raby, Madison Prep, 6 TDs

20-286, Shazz Preston, St. James, 4 TDs

11-264, Jardin Gilbert, University, 2 TDs

15-261, Nathan Bledsoe, Ascension Christian, 5 TDs

12-246, Joseph Schlatre, St. Johnm 3 TDs

14-246, Herman Brister III, Southern Lab, 3 TDs

7-238, Peyton Pontif, Episcopal, 3 TDs

Punting

43.2, Alec Mahler, St. James, 19-820

39.0, Austin Sybrandt, Episcopal, 7-273

37.6, Myles Doherty, Parkview Baptist, 22-828

35.2, Josh Collier, Donaldsonville, 13-458

33.5, Coy Disher, Loranger, 6-201

33.4, Matt LaFleur, Ascension Catholic, 10-334

32.0, Chris Botcher, University, 14-448

31.6, Marquise McKnight, Madison Prep, 18-570

31.2, Grant Blanchard, Episcopal, 14-437

30.5, Zack Diez, Ascension Christian, 8-244

Scoring

82, Jai Williams, Ascension Catholic, 13 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs

50, Jaquavius Tenner, Donaldsonville, 8 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs

53, Kaleb Fontenot, Central Private, 7 TDs, 9 PATs

48, Shamar Smith, St. James, 8 TDs

46, Brady Gueho, Ascension Christian, 6 TDs, 5 2-pt PATs

42, Desmond Windon, Baker, 7 TDs

42, Jae Jae Doherty, Albany, 7 TDs

42, Joel Williams, Madison Prep, 7 TDs

42, Reginald Johnson, Southern Lab, 7 TDs

40, Nathan Bledsoe, Ascension Christian, 6 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs

36, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 6 TDs

36, Courtney Alexander, Loranger, 6 TDs

36, CJ Golden, Parkview Baptist, 6 TDs

36, Tyrell Raby, Madison Prep, 6 TDs

