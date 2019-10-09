Numbers supplied by local/area schools.
Class 5A/4A
Rushing
70-724, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 9 TDs
69-601, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 10 TDs
64-597, Josh Parker, Catholic, 7 TDs
99-567, Kee Hawkins, Live Oak, 10 TDs
79-554, Isaiah Rankins, Central, 7 TDs
42-527, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 8 TDs
66-439, Demtri Wright, Walker, 6 TDs
48-407, Keilon Brown, Zachary, 5 TDs
56-389, Reggie Sims, St. Amant, 10 TDs
Passing
992, Ethan McMasters, Walker, 61-109-3, 12 TDs
902, Cameron Jones, East Ascension, 52-109-4, 12 TDs
819, Jesse Craig, Scotlandville, 46-83-3, 12 TDs
807, Jackson Thomas, Catholic, 64-91-1, 9 TDs
591, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 35-60-0, 4 TDs
561, Luke Lunsford, Denham Springs, 43-106-2, 8 TDs
545, Rhett Rosevear, Live Oak, 28-46-5, 6 TDs
516, Slade Zeppuhar, St. Amant, 38-55-1, 5 TDs
Receiving
27-565, Brian Thomas, Walker, 8 TDs
25-547, Steven McBride, East Ascension, 8 TDs
22-377, Javin Aguillard, St. Amant, 3 TDs
25-344, Austin Bascom, St. Amant, 5 TDs
22-297, Jyrin Johnson, East Ascension, 2 TDs
9-227, Reggie King, Scotlandville, 2 TDs
12-207, Jaelen Toaston, Catholic, 4 TDs
Punting
40.4, Cohen Parent, Dutchtown, 18-727
38.8, Ethan Bagwell, East Ascension, 20-775
35.0, Bradley Cain, Walker, 14-490
34.7, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 11-382
30.0, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 9-269
Scoring
66, Brian Thomas, Walker, 11 TDs
66, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 11 TDs
60, Kee Hawkins, Live Oak. 10 TDs
60, Reggie Sims, St. Amant, 10 TDs
54, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 9 TDs
50, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 8 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
48, Steven McBride, East Ascension, 8 TDs
44, Isaiah Rankins, Central, 7 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
42, Josh Parker, Catholic, 7 TDs
38, Cole Crenshaw, Live Oak, 23 PATs, 5 FGs
38, Donald Jones, Scotlandville, 6 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT.
Class 3A and below
Rushing
67-681, Jae Jae Doherty, Albany, 7 TDs
69-598, Jaquavius Tenner, Donaldsonville, 8 TDs
36-559, Desmond Windon, Baker, 7 TDs
81-517, Shamar Smith, St. James, 8 TDs
85-499, Derrick Graham, University, 6 TDs
71-456, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 6 TDs
36-443, Jai Williams, Ascension Catholic, 11 TDs
68-435, Dae Dae Doherty, Albany, 2 TDs
68-413, Lutrell Pruitt, Southern Lab, 3 Tds
98-390, CJ Golden, Parkvuew Baptist, 6 TDs
58-379, Kaleb Fontenot, Central Private, 5 TDs
80-370, Rae’land Johnson, Donaldsonville, 3 TDs
Passing
1,324, Zack Diez, Ascension Christian, 81-153-14, 6 TDs
1,288, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 60-117-3, 19 TDs
898, Jae Jae Doherty, Albany, 41-88-3, 6 TDs
832, Angelo Izzard, Southern Lab, 51-81-NA, 11 TDs
828, Jacob Messina, Loranger, 41-85-4, 12 TDs
701, Tanner Lawson, University, 50-94-4, 5 TDs
698, Isaiah Jones, St. John, 44-102-2, 5 TDs
618, Shamar Smith, St. James, 48-98-2, 6 TDs
498, Treveyon Brown, Donaldsonville, 34-65-1, 5 TDs
425, Dylan Mehrotra, Episcopal, 24-45-3, 5 TDs
416, Damien Knighten, Baker, 19-48-2, 5 TDs
Receiving
31-484, Derrick Varnado, Ascension Christian, 3 TDs
27-448, Reginald Johnson, Southern Lab, 7 TDs
19-441, Joel Williams, Madion Prep, 7 TDs
12-345, Rhett Wolfe, Albany, 2 TDs
16-311, Trey Yelverton, Albany, 2 TDs
12-301, Tyrell Raby, Madison Prep, 6 TDs
20-286, Shazz Preston, St. James, 4 TDs
11-264, Jardin Gilbert, University, 2 TDs
15-261, Nathan Bledsoe, Ascension Christian, 5 TDs
12-246, Joseph Schlatre, St. Johnm 3 TDs
14-246, Herman Brister III, Southern Lab, 3 TDs
7-238, Peyton Pontif, Episcopal, 3 TDs
Punting
43.2, Alec Mahler, St. James, 19-820
39.0, Austin Sybrandt, Episcopal, 7-273
37.6, Myles Doherty, Parkview Baptist, 22-828
35.2, Josh Collier, Donaldsonville, 13-458
33.5, Coy Disher, Loranger, 6-201
33.4, Matt LaFleur, Ascension Catholic, 10-334
32.0, Chris Botcher, University, 14-448
31.6, Marquise McKnight, Madison Prep, 18-570
31.2, Grant Blanchard, Episcopal, 14-437
30.5, Zack Diez, Ascension Christian, 8-244
Scoring
82, Jai Williams, Ascension Catholic, 13 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs
50, Jaquavius Tenner, Donaldsonville, 8 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs
53, Kaleb Fontenot, Central Private, 7 TDs, 9 PATs
48, Shamar Smith, St. James, 8 TDs
46, Brady Gueho, Ascension Christian, 6 TDs, 5 2-pt PATs
42, Desmond Windon, Baker, 7 TDs
42, Jae Jae Doherty, Albany, 7 TDs
42, Joel Williams, Madison Prep, 7 TDs
42, Reginald Johnson, Southern Lab, 7 TDs
40, Nathan Bledsoe, Ascension Christian, 6 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs
36, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 6 TDs
36, Courtney Alexander, Loranger, 6 TDs
36, CJ Golden, Parkview Baptist, 6 TDs
36, Tyrell Raby, Madison Prep, 6 TDs