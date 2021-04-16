No one ever starts the postseason with the chant, “We’re No. 2.”
But for three local/area teams who won LHSAA softball titles in 2019, No. 2 is not necessarily a bad place to be as the playoffs begin.
Class 5A St. Amant, Division IV Catholic-Pointe Coupee and Class B Holden all claimed No. 2 seeds on the LHSAA’s 2021 playoff brackets released Friday. Also grabbing a No. 2 seed was Doyle (25-5) of Class 2A.
All four teams begin their playoff chase next week. St. Amant (23-2) hosts Captain Shreve (12-20) at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the first LHSAA softball playoff action since 2019 because of the COVID pandemic.
“It (the bracket) is pretty much what we expected,” St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said. “There were a few changes in the lower seeds that matched us up against Captain Shreve. “There is always a tendency to look ahead, but in the playoffs, especially in 5A, you cannot do that.
“I always tell (St. Amant players) that the most important game is always the next one. Because we have not been able to play or even get on our field because of the weather in over a week, our preparation and attention to detail will be very important over the next couple of days.”
Holden (23-8) received a bidistrict-round bye and will face the Negreet-Elizabeth winner in the regional round next week. Meanwhile, Catholic-Pointe Coupee (21-7) is scheduled to host Highland Baptist (10-5) also for a regional-round game.
CHSPC enters the playoffs after claiming a 10th consecutive district title in Class 1A. St. Amant is one of only two state teams ranked nationally.
The Gators were No. 11 in the USA Today/NFCA poll released earlier this week, one spot behind Barbe, the Lake Charles team they beat in the 2019 title game. Barbe (26-2) is the No. 3 seed on the LHSAA’s 5A playoff bracket.
Doyle did not win a title in 2019. But the Tigers did claim a 2A title in 2018 and they face No. 31 Oakdale (1-17) at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Hammond’s Sportsplex.