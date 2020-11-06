Dylan Sampson ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns and Dutchtown held McKinley to 157 yards from scrimmage as the Griffins raced past the Panthers 42-0 in a District 5-5A game Friday night at McKinley.
Dutchtown scored on its first two possessions and never let up, building a 28-0 halftime lead. Sampson scored on runs of 3 and 20 yards and quarterback Pierce Parent threw for one score and ran for another in the first half.
The Griffins ran for a total of 317 yards and outgained the Panthers overall, 400-157.
For Dutchtown (4-1, 1-1), their first district win of the season was a long time in coming. The Griffins lost their district opener in heartbreaking fashion to Woodlawn 26-24 two weeks ago, then had last week’s game with East Ascension canceled because of coronavirus issues within the Dutchtown football program.
“The win was awesome,” Griffins coach Guy Mistretta said. “You lose for the first time all year and then have to take that long break. It was 15 days ... it felt like 15 weeks.”
McKinley (0-6, 0-3) was led by Jermier Johnson, who rushed for 55 yards.
How it was won
Despite being down nine starters who are still in quarantine — including several linemen on each side of the ball — Dutchtown was able to control the line of scrimmage from the beginning.
The Griffins established dominance early, gaining 183 yards rushing in the first half. They averaged 9.1 yards per carry with 10 carries greater than 10 yards.
Player of the game
Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown
His 109 first-half yards and two scores helped Dutchtown build a comfortable lead. His runs weren’t necessarily flashy, as most of his yards were gained between the tackles, but he averaged a solid 10.3 yards per carry for the night.
They said it
Mistretta: “I was probably most proud of our lines. Offensively, we had three new starters, one whose first day of offense was Monday. On defense, we didn’t have new guys, but we didn’t have subs, so they had to play all the way. We had nine new starters and told them this was an opportunity and they took advantage of it.”
McKinley coach Richard Oliver: “I thought we would be a little better on defense. We were missing two starters on defense that are pretty good, and we sorely missed them. At this point, you play who you’ve got, and who they’ve got (Dutchtown) is a little better than who we’ve got right now.”
Notable
• Dutchtown beat McKinley for the fourth straight year and shut out the Panthers for the second straight season.
• Dutchtown did not punt. The Griffins' 10 possessions resulted in six touchdowns, three turnovers, and the end of the first half.