Local high schools and their fans will soon get to nominate their teams, coaches and others close to their athletic program for honors to be presented at The Advocate’s annual Star of Stars sports awards.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is the special guest speaker for the event, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 20 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel event center. Tickets are already on sale at TheAdvocate.com/Stars, and early-bird pricing is available until April 1.
In addition to honoring the Star of Stars in numerous sports, along with male and female Athlete of the Year winners selected by our staff, schools can again nominate their teams for Team of the Year awards.
New awards this year include Coach of the Year awards for male and female teams, as well as the Courage and Spirit awards. Details about these awards and how nominations can be submitted will be available within the next few days.
District 6-4A tourney
Woodlawn is the host of the District 6-4A boys basketball tournament that begins Thursday. Plaquemine is the top seed, while the host Panthers are seeded second.
Action begins at 4 p.m. Thursday with No. 3 seed Lee taking on Lutcher. Tara meets St. Michael at 5:30 p.m., followed by Woodlawn vs. Parkview Baptist at 7 p.m. Games continue through Saturday, with the title game set for 5 p.m.
Hall of Fame notes
Congratulations to St. Joseph’s Academy Athletic Hall of Fame inductees Elizabeth “Liz” Fontenot, the late Sister Ursula Harelson, and Dr. Julie Neumann, who were honored at a ceremony held last weekend.
Fontenot has filled a number of roles on the SJA coaching staff over the years, including coordinating strength training and assistant athletic trainer. Harelson was tireless supporter of SJA athletics during her years as a teacher and SJA and after her retirement. Neumann, who played soccer at LSU, was a soccer and swimming standout for the Redstickers.
• The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its 2019 induction class until March 31. Hall of Fame nomination guidelines are available at the school office or on the DSHS website at www.denhamspringshs.org. For more information, contact Jim Spring at (225) 588-0366 or jimspring53@hotmail.com.
Open date
Broadmoor High seeks a Week 1 football opponent for 2019 and 2020. The Bucs were originally scheduled to play The Church Academy on Week 1, but the school announced Tuesday that it is closing at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
Contact Broadmoor Athletic Director Rusty Price at (225) 921-3418.
Appleton wins Gatorade award
Brother Martin’s Hunter Appleton was selected the Gatorade Louisiana Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year. Appleton, a Colorado signee, is now eligible to win the national Gatorade award to be announced later this month.
Apppleton was the Class 5A individual champion and led Brother Martin to a runner-up finish. He had Louisiana’s top three-mile boys time of 14 minutes, 52.61 seconds.
Prep notables
Junior guard Jamila Smith of Family Christian is the latest to join the 50-point club, and Runnels’ Cade Tate scored his 2,000th career point. Smith finished with 50 points in the Flames’ 65-63 overtime win over Northeast last week.
Smith was 17 of 37 from the field and had two 3-pointers. She also had 14 steals, seven rebounds and three blocked shots for Class C/Division V FCA.
Tate, who is averaging 23.9 points per game, recorded his 2,000th career point in Monday’s 74-56 win over Springfield.
• Former Port Allen basketball star Ishmael Lane of Northwestern State is reigning Southland Conference Player of the Week. The 6-foot-8 Lane has seven straight double-doubles, which is the longest active streak among NCAA Division I players. He is averaging 16.7 points and 14.0 rebounds per game during that stretch.
• Catholic High assistant football coach Sanders Davis has accepted a graduate assistant coaching position at Rice University.