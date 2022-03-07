LAKE CHARLES — After letting a double-digit lead slip away in the second half, White Castle rallied late to force overtime then dominated the extra period on the way to a 64-51 win over second-seeded Delhi in a Class 1A semifinal that tipped off the LHSAA nonselect boys basketball tournament Monday at Burton Coliseum.
The sixth-seeded Bulldogs (18-12) won their 10th straight game Monday and meet top-seeded North Central in the 1A final at 1 p.m. Friday.
Delhi (26-7) rallied from a 38-26 deficit in the third quarter by scoring the final 14 points of the quarter. Delhi took a 40-38 lead into the fourth.
“Basketball is a game of runs, we hit them with one, they came back at us with one,” White Castle coach Dawan Carter said. “We lost our discipline in that stretch, started trying to do too much, taking bad shots.”
Delhi led 49-45 with less than three minutes left, but struggled offensively the rest of the game. White Castle forced the extra frame with baskets by Jalan Washington and Damian Pierce.
The Bulldogs scored the first seven points in overtime, taking the lead for good on a driving basket by Pierce, who scored six of his game-high 21 points in overtime.
White Castle outscored the Bears 15-2 in the overtime period, scoring on all but two possessions.
Jacob Green and Demorion Burks scored 11 each for White Castle. Burks added 10 rebounds, six on the offensive end.
“The football team recruited him from basketball, and playing with them has toughened him up,” Carter said of Burks.
Delhi coach Orenthal Lusk said rebounding issues plagued his team all year. White Castle had a 45-33 edge and grabbed 20 offensive rebounds.
“Not boxing out has been an issue for us all season,” he said. “Sometimes it has been good, sometimes bad. Today it was horrible.”
Eric Washington led the Bears with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Dane Percy scored 13 and Tony Percy added 11.
Carter said his team has come around at the right time.
“When we started putting this winning streak together, I started to think we could make another run,” he said. “We only have one starter back, we have a big group of ninth and tenth graders. We start a freshman. We played a tough schedule so people look at our record and ask what we are doing here, but those losses to 4A and 5A teams helped us.”