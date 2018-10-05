Don’t be fooled by the 37-23 final score. Friday night’s game between victorious East Ascension and Dutchtown was a defensive struggle.
It took the better part of three quarters for East Ascension to find an edge against its district rival with both sides tied 16-16 at halftime.
It wasn’t until EA quarterback Jason Wakefield hit Jyrin Johnson on a quick out pass for a 10-yard touchdown in the third quarter and against a worn-down Griffins front that the Spartans retook the lead for the final time.
The rest of the night saw two defenses holding their lines.
The Spartans managed to hold on a little longer in the end.
“We worked all summer for this,” said EA junior linebacker Da’Jon Jones. “The trenches, that’s where they game was won at. That’s what we believe in. The game is always won in the trenches.”
In reality, the Spartans defense only allowed two big plays all night.
One of the few breaks came on the opening play, when Dutchtown quarterback Dre Monroe hit Jordan Jackson on a screen that Jackson took 84 yards untouched for the opening score.
From there, the Griffins (3-3, 0-1 district) managed a single first down until mounting a late comeback effort with a 36-yard pass from Monroe to Terry Matthews with about seven minutes to play.
But it was big plays or nothing for the Griffins, whose only other touchdown was a 99-yard kickoff return by Matthews in the first half.
The Spartans (6-0, 1-0 district) tightened up in the closing minutes to remain undefeated as they allowed just 195 yards of total offense, including the two chunk scores.
Dutchtown quarterback Dre Monroe led the way with 180 yards through the air at a 12-of-28 clip.
“It’s just difficult (to move) on that defensive front,” said Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta. “You have to get the ball out quick. You’re got to spread the field. And that’s what we were doing, but then we dropped balls. … You’ve got to complete those passes, and we didn’t.”
While East Ascension had an easier time moving the ball — rushing for 244 yards and throwing for another 190 — scoring was at premium for most of the game.
It took four touchdowns from Wakefield and 21 second-half points to finally come out ahead.
After losing five starters throughout the game to injury and losing the time of possession battle by 20 minutes, Mistretta said the Griffins defense simply wore down at the end, leaving the door open for East Ascension to take control.
East Ascension took advantage of the opportunity.
By the time running back Evan Copeland broke off a 62-yard touchdown run with a few minutes to play, the game was well in hand.
“That’s a sign of maturity on our offense’s part,” EA coach Darnell Lee said. “They’ve been having big plays all year long. For us to settle down for 3- or 4-yard plays to move the chains? That’s a sign of maturity.”