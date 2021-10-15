Scotlandville’s high-flying offense was on full display during Friday’s 37-26 homecoming win over the Central Wildcats, and quarterback C’Zavian Teasett made sure just about everyone got a piece of the action.
The Hornets (5-1, 2-0 District 4-5A) featured five ball carriers and another five receivers, and they secured the lead just two minutes into the game. The Wildcats (2-4, 1-1 4-5A), forced to play catch-up, struggled to find a rhythm on offense. Running back Glen Cage and quarterback Jonathan Swift II had the majority of carries but with little sustained success.
How it was won
Hornets coach Lester Ricard leaned heavily on Teasett’s arm early to maintain the tempo and keep Central’s defense off balance, which paid dividends when the Hornets opened up their rushing attack to Marlon Gunn and Chance Williams, who were stacked up against six- and seven-man fronts for much of the first half out of respect for the passing game.
The Wildcats came out of the half renewed, especially on offense. Cage capped an efficient drive by scoring from 7 yards out in the third quarter, and Trenton Robinson found a hole in the second level of Scotlandville’s defense to score on a 62-yard touchdown run in the fourth, making it a one-score game.
Central then took the lead on a 37-yard touchdown catch by Calvin Collier with less than four minutes remaining.
But the Hornets came back to score twice within those final four minutes.
The game took a somber turn for Central with just 8 seconds left, when Swift was tackled on a run up the middle and was slow to get up. He was escorted off the field by trainers.
Player of the game
Damien Knighten, WR, Scotlandville
On a night in which Teasett and Ricard featured the passing game, the senior wide receiver was the primary benefactor. Not only did Knighten serve as a downfield threat on multiple attempts, he was also one of Teasett’s most trusted outlet receivers, evidenced by his two short touchdown catches in the first half.
Knighten had a quieter second half offensively, but he put the game away for the Hornets with an interception return for a touchdown on the Wildcats’ final drive.
They said it
Central coach Sid Edwards, on his squad’s comeback: “I absolutely believe in them. There was no panic. I just felt like we could get back in the football game, and they didn’t let me down. They came out and clawed and scratched and even got us a lead for a little while.”
Ricard on his team’s defensive performance: “The focus was just trying to line up to all of their formations and shifts they do. Then we wanted to rally to the football. That’s one thing we hadn’t done at all this year. It’s been us expecting Kamron Reed and Marlon Thomas to make the play. Tonight it was 11 hats to the football. It wasn’t perfect; it wasn’t clean; but the foundation was there.”