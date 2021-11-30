Boys basketball
Family Christian 57, Belaire 40
Record: Family Christian 12-1
Donaldsonville 81, White Castle 61
White Castle 13 17 15 16-61
Donaldsonville 22 23 20 16-81
SCORING: WHITE CASTLE: Jaylen Washington 22, Hakeem Young 10, Damian Pierce 8, Rondell Jackson 7, J’Kay Jordan 6, Cardell Gales 3, Jacob Green 2, Javen Deloch 2, Damarion Berch 1; DONALDSONVILLE: Troy Cole 25, Lawrence Forcell 21, Jy Green 13, Raiyan Otis 10, Malik Robinson 5, Robert Kent 5, J’Kay Allen 2.
3-POINT GOALS: White Castle 7 (Washington 3, Young 3, Gales); Donaldsonville 3 (Forcell, Cole, Green)
Records: Donaldsonville 4-0
Episcopal 72, Doyle 52
Episcopal 14 20 19 19-72
Doyle 13 15 11 13-52
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Stewart Bonnecaze 20, Jack Savario 19, TJ Callahan 12, Parker Madison 9, David Cresson 4, Parker Rozas 3, Jackson Summerville 2, Parks McMain 2, RJ Pickney 1; DOYLE: Champ Morales 15, Wyatt Shoemaker 10, Abern Kennedy 10, Cody Sanchez 4, Garrett Shoemaker 4, Peyton Jones 3, Cody Lovett 2, Nathan Boudreaux 2, Wyatt Morgan 1, Slade Lacey 1
3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal 7 (Savario 3, Callahan, Rozas, Bonnecaze, Madison); Doyle 3 (Shoemaker 2, Kennedy)
Records: Episcopal 5-1, Doyle 5-2
Walker 68, Catholic High 67
Walker 19 16 15 18-68
Catholic High 24 17 8 18-67
SCORING: WALKER: Donald Butler 27, Kedric Brown 20, Warren Young 9, Brandon Bardales 6, P.J. Scott 6; CATHOLIC HIGH: Stan Levy 17, Dennis Hebert 14, Nico Jones 12, Will Sterling 10, Connor Green 8, Tate McCurry 6
3-POINT GOALS: Walker 4; Catholic High 7
Records: Walker 1-0; Catholic High 4-2
Girls basketball
Scotlandville 56, St. Helena 6
St. Helena 4 2 0 0 -6
Scotlandville 17 17 14 6-56
SCORING: ST. HELENA: Rodnesha L. 2, Dez 2, Teyonn S. 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: J. Womack 11, M. Kent 10, K. Bowie 8, K. Williams 8, M. Shepherd 5, S. Hills 4, J. Anderson 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Scotlandville 1 (Womack)
St. Joseph’s 70, Parkview Baptist 14
Parkview Baptist 1 2 4 7-14
St. Joseph’s 28 20 14 8-70
SCORING: PARKVIEW BAPTIST: S. Lyle 7, A. Bernhard 5, A. Graves 2; ST. JOSEPH’S: Emily Soigent 17, Peyton Soigent 13, Abby Bourgeois 9, Catherine Hultberg 9, Emma Neyland 8, Caroline Wallace 6, Aza Riche 4, Grace Reynolds 2, Michelle Daigle 1, Catherine Hardouin 1.
3-POINT GOALS: St. Joseph’s 4 (Bouregois 3, P. Soigent)
Records: Parkview 0-3; St. Joseph 4-0
JUNIOR VARSITY: St. Joseph 35, Parkview 3
Girls soccer
Walker 6, East Feliciana 1
Goals: WALKER: Faith Walton 2, Molly Stevens 2, Stephanie Clark 1, Chloee Medine 1
Goalkeepers: WALKER: Elle Stemper (9 saves)