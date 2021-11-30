BR.walkercatholicbkb.120121 HS 673.JPG

Walker's Kedric Brown (4) drives to the basket past Catholic's Nico Jones (5), Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Catholic High in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Boys basketball

Family Christian 57, Belaire 40

Record: Family Christian 12-1

Donaldsonville 81, White Castle 61

White Castle 13 17 15 16-61

Donaldsonville 22 23 20 16-81

SCORING: WHITE CASTLE: Jaylen Washington 22, Hakeem Young 10, Damian Pierce 8, Rondell Jackson 7, J’Kay Jordan 6, Cardell Gales 3, Jacob Green 2, Javen Deloch 2, Damarion Berch 1; DONALDSONVILLE: Troy Cole 25, Lawrence Forcell 21, Jy Green 13, Raiyan Otis 10, Malik Robinson 5, Robert Kent 5, J’Kay Allen 2.

3-POINT GOALS: White Castle 7 (Washington 3, Young 3, Gales); Donaldsonville 3 (Forcell, Cole, Green)

Records: Donaldsonville 4-0

Episcopal 72, Doyle 52

Episcopal 14 20 19 19-72

Doyle 13 15 11 13-52

SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Stewart Bonnecaze 20, Jack Savario 19, TJ Callahan 12, Parker Madison 9, David Cresson 4, Parker Rozas 3, Jackson Summerville 2, Parks McMain 2, RJ Pickney 1; DOYLE: Champ Morales 15, Wyatt Shoemaker 10, Abern Kennedy 10, Cody Sanchez 4, Garrett Shoemaker 4, Peyton Jones 3, Cody Lovett 2, Nathan Boudreaux 2, Wyatt Morgan 1, Slade Lacey 1

3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal 7 (Savario 3, Callahan, Rozas, Bonnecaze, Madison); Doyle 3 (Shoemaker 2, Kennedy)

Records: Episcopal 5-1, Doyle 5-2

Walker 68, Catholic High 67

Walker 19 16 15 18-68

Catholic High 24 17 8 18-67

SCORING: WALKER: Donald Butler 27, Kedric Brown 20, Warren Young 9, Brandon Bardales 6, P.J. Scott 6; CATHOLIC HIGH: Stan Levy 17, Dennis Hebert 14, Nico Jones 12, Will Sterling 10, Connor Green 8, Tate McCurry 6

3-POINT GOALS: Walker 4; Catholic High 7

Records: Walker 1-0; Catholic High 4-2

Girls basketball

Scotlandville 56, St. Helena 6

St. Helena 4 2 0 0 -6

Scotlandville 17 17 14 6-56

SCORING: ST. HELENA: Rodnesha L. 2, Dez 2, Teyonn S. 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: J. Womack 11, M. Kent 10, K. Bowie 8, K. Williams 8, M. Shepherd 5, S. Hills 4, J. Anderson 2.

3-POINT GOALS: Scotlandville 1 (Womack)

St. Joseph’s 70, Parkview Baptist 14

Parkview Baptist 1 2 4 7-14

St. Joseph’s 28 20 14 8-70

SCORING: PARKVIEW BAPTIST: S. Lyle 7, A. Bernhard 5, A. Graves 2; ST. JOSEPH’S: Emily Soigent 17, Peyton Soigent 13, Abby Bourgeois 9, Catherine Hultberg 9, Emma Neyland 8, Caroline Wallace 6, Aza Riche 4, Grace Reynolds 2, Michelle Daigle 1, Catherine Hardouin 1.

3-POINT GOALS: St. Joseph’s 4 (Bouregois 3, P. Soigent)

Records: Parkview 0-3; St. Joseph 4-0

JUNIOR VARSITY: St. Joseph 35, Parkview 3

Girls soccer

Walker 6, East Feliciana 1

Goals: WALKER: Faith Walton 2, Molly Stevens 2, Stephanie Clark 1, Chloee Medine 1

Goalkeepers: WALKER: Elle Stemper (9 saves)

