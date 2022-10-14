Calvin Spears made a 29-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to give sixth-ranked Madison Prep a 40-37 victory over No. 4 University High in a mercurial District 6-3A game with multiple lead and momentum shifts.
“I did not hear the crowd or anything around me,” Spears said. “I just focused on the ball. This is a big win for us. We have not beat them since I’ve been here.”
The sophomore kicker was not the only player who made huge plays as the Chargers (5-2, 4-0) remained unbeaten in 6-3A with a Friday night win at U-High's Gill Field.
Quarterback Tylon Johnson passed for 332 yards and four touchdowns. Madison Prep's David Jones had five catches for 230 yards and two TDs. Tony Lewis ran for 109 yards on 30 carries.
It was Jones who caught a 37-yard TD pass from Johnson with 6:28 remaining and then ran for the two-point conversion out of wildcat formation — something the Chargers had only done in practice — to tie the game at 30-30.
The Cubs were driving for what could have been a game-winning score with less than a minute remaining. The Chargers converged to tackle Riley Small near the goal line and when the ball popped out, Madison Prep's Christian Walker recovered.
Small was knocked unconscious on the play and was taken to the hospital, according to U-High coach Andy Martin. Once the game resumed, Johnson connected with Jones one final time on a 47-yard play to set up the game-winning field goal.
“Our kids played their tails off tonight,” Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. “And so did they. What a great game. Proud of the way we battled and did not give up when we got down.”
Blake Abney completed 26 of 40 passes for 237 yards and two TDs for U-High (4-3, 2-1). Granville Anderson had 15 catches for 126 yards for the Cubs. In addition to making big plays on defense at linebacker, Notre Dame commitment Jaiden Ausberry scored three TDs for U-High.
“I think everybody on both sides left everything out there on the field,” Martin said. “It was a great game. They just made more plays than us tonight.”
It was tied 16-16 at the half. The Chargers used two big plays to claim a 16-0 first-quarter lead. Johnson completed TD passes of 81 yards to Jones and 40 yards to Treylan James.
A 34-yard field goal by Spears made it 16-0 at the 2:10 mark. Madison Prep scored on its first three possessions.
The Cubs responded with a 16-play, 63-yard drive that ended with Ausberry scoring a 1-yard run. U-High took advantage of a short field on its next possession. Abney’s 7-yard TD pass to Anderson and a PAT kick by Anderson made it 16-13. Anderson then booted a 38-yard field goal on the final play of the half to tie it.
The teams scored two TDs apiece in the third quarter. Ausberry’s third TD gave U-High a 37-30 lead early in the final quarter.