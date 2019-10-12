The drop in temperature and races times was expected at the Catholic High Invitational cross country meet. However, some things remained the same as host Catholic and St. Joseph’s Academy won team titles again.
Allison Newman of St. George’s Independent School located in Colliersville, Tenn., was the feel-good story of the meet. Though he did not get the definitive personal best he hoped for, Belle Chasse’s Louden Boudreaux won again on Saturday at Highland Road Park.
“I took it as being a good day to run and to go see what I could do,” Newman said. “We came down for the game tonight (Florida-LSU) and the thought was why not go run and have a little fun in the morning.”
Newman won the three-mile girls varsity race in personal-best time of 17 minutes, 22.15 seconds, 21 seconds ahead of the No. 2 finisher, Runnels’ Annie Fink. The race gave Newman the chance to run the same course her father/coach, former University High runner Mark Newman, ran in the late 1970s. That fact, a top time and the LSU game made the trip from the Memphis area worthwhile.
“We did get a chance to run the course yesterday, so I had a little idea of what to expect,” Newman said.
By contrast, Boudreaux of Belle Chasse got pretty much what he expected, other than the sub-15-minute personal best. Once again, he ran against a group of top runners he knew. Only this time, Boudreaux had to hold off by St. Paul’s Patrick Elliott to win his fourth race at Highland this fall. Boudreaux finished with a three-mile time of 15:12.28, just ahead of Elliott (15:15.47). Catholic’s Owen Simon was third.
“Today they (Elliott and Simon) caught up to me pretty quick,” Boudreaux said. “I could hear their footsteps the whole race … I knew they were there. They drove me through the finish line.
“The fast first mile was exactly what we were going for. I’m not sure about what happened after that. I may need to do a some more speed training.”
Temperatures for the girls/boys varsity races hovered just below 60 degrees, a drop of approximately 20 degrees from the St. Joseph’s Academy Invitational on Oct. 5. SJA and Catholic were again consistent, placing all five scoring runners in the top 15 of the annual meet that attracted 127 schools for varsity/subvarsity competition.
SJA ran without its top runner, Isabelle Brown, who is sidelined by a foot injury. Brown was one of two projected top five runners who did not factor in the race for the Redstickers. But SJA still had the low score of 39 points, ahead of Mandeville (104) and Mt. Carmel (137).
Mt. Carmel’s Hope Shales was third behind Newman and Fink. Maddie Gardiner placed fourth to lead SJA.
Simon led the Bears to a low score of 40 points. St. Paul’s (86) and Mandeville (102) were the other top boys teams.