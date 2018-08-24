East Ascension dominated Woodlawn 20-0 in its jamboree Friday night at Spartan Field.
While the end result shows promise for the Spartans this season, it wasn't all smooth sailing.
EA’s first drive was riddled with mishaps. The Spartans were breaking in a new center and there were a number of mishandled shotgun snaps. EA quarterback Jason Wakefield overcame the bad snaps and connected on both of his passes on the drive including a 39-yard touchdown to receiver Shaivonn Robinson.
After missing the extra point attempt, EA led 6-0. On the next series, Woodlawn went backward and punted after three downs.
This was a recurring theme for the Panthers who only return three offensive starters from last season, said Woodlawn coach Daniel Luquet.
EA returner Jaquann Mitchell returned the punt for a nice gain setting the Spartans up in scoring position. However, a bad snap proved to be more costly on this drive pushing EA backward, then the Spartans missed a field goal.
“(EA Center Alo) Falepule is so aggressive out there,” EA coach Darnell Lee said. “He was at guard and we moved him to center, but he’s still trying to come out with the same aggression. But, he’s got to get that snap to us first.
“He’s about 70 percent on point, but the 30 percent hurts.”
The Spartans continued to stunt Woodlawn defensively, yielding only 5 yards and no points in the shortened game.
EA bounced back from the missed scoring opportunity in impressive fashion. Wakefield launched another long pass to Robinson who took it 72 yards for another touchdown.
“We were very opportunistic on offense,” Lee said. “Shaivonn (Robinson) showed big time for us as the deep ball threat. Wakefield was able to put the ball on the money.”
With EA’s defense controlling the tempo, Lee decided to give his quarterback a break.
Backup quarterback Cameron Jones came in and didn’t miss a beat. His first pass was a 24-yard touchdown to receiver Markquell Stewart.
EA went into halftime with a 20-0 lead. In the second half, Jones managed the game and kept his defense in good position.
Meanwhile, Woodlawn’s offensive woes persisted and wasunable to move the chains consistently. EA outgained Woodlawn in yardage 233-5.
EA controlled the ball with a conservative but efficient rushing attack.
“That’s a defense and a great team,” Luquet said about EA. “We have three guys coming back (from last season). We had a lot of rotation tonight and we are still trying to find some answers.”