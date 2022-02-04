Rhen Langley visualizes races. He closes his eyes and goes through all the paces mentally. Each step. Every mile.
But the Zachary High junior needed something else to complete his return from an Achilles injury. Langley had to run the race he saw.
“I’ll be honest with you, I missed some races last fall. This was so hard,” Langley said. “It took time to work through it. Sometimes, you just have breakout race when you need it. And I got that.”
Technically, Langley got the two races he needed in close proximity to each other at the LSU High School Qualifier meet held last month. He won the 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 20.68 seconds and came back to run a winning time of 1:58.46.
Both times ranked in the top 25 nationally at the time and earned Outstanding Track Performer honors for Langley.
Langley will compete in relays for the Broncos at the Last Chance Qualifier meet that begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at LSU’s Carl Maddox Field House. It is last indoor meet before the Ochsner/LHSAA Indoor meet on Feb. 19, giving Langley and the Broncos one final indoor tuneup.
“Coming back from an injury is challenging,” Zachary coach Julie Fink said. “Rhen had a couple of races last fall that he had to step out of. At that point, he was not ready to run those distances.
“As a coach, I handle injuries carefully. Not all injuries or athletes are the same. The goal is to prepare for the future, as in the rest of the athlete’s high school career and even to prepare for college if that is a goal.”
Fink and Langley’s Zachary teammates offered daily encouragement through workouts and an any setbacks. An 11th-place finish in the LHSAA’s Class 5A cross country meet in Natchitoches last November certainly was a starting point for Langley, who had the area’s top 1,600 and 3,200 meters times in outdoor track last spring.
“There was no doubt that I had confidence in Rhen and so did his teammates,” Fink said. “I knew he could do it. He had to believe in himself again. Those two races were what he needed.”
Talking about speed in a distance race may seem like a contradiction. But for Langley, running a sub two-minute 800 a short time after winning the 1,600 last month was pivotal.
“Those races gave me the confidence I needed,” Langley said. “I can’t wait to see what happens next.”