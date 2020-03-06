PORT ALLEN — Why settle for two points, when your team can hit the three?
It was a question that Port Allen coach Derrick Jones had to let his team answer for themselves during Friday’s 59-38 Class 2A quarterfinal win over Lake Arthur (18-10, 6-3 2A-8). The win moved the Pelicans (22-6, 2-1 2A-8) into the Class 2A semifinals.
“We’ve got a lot of intelligent guys with high basketball IQs,” Jones said. “We do a lot of teaching of situations and how to play the game. We don’t spend a ton of time on plays, but on skill development and teaching them decision-making.”
Those decision-making skills led the Pelicans to 21 points from beyond the arc, including four 3-pointers from JyRon Allen, three of which came in the second quarter. Senior forward Collin Holloway added a pair while Elliot McQuillan drained one. The Pelicans attempted 21 threes in all.
The Pelicans looked well on their way to a 20-point second quarter before Jones called for his team to hold the ball until the final 10 seconds of the second half, when Holloway caromed a pass out of bounds off the knee of Bryce Robinson, setting up the Pelicans for a successful catch-and-shoot on perimeter just before time expired. Lake Arthur coach Freddie Thomassee said that the strategy also worked for his team, rather than against them.
“When they held the ball, that was really in our favor,” Thomassee said. “We just wanted it to be a low-scoring game. I don’t know if we could’ve scored 80. They knocked down their shots. We were more focused on stopping their fast break and making them shoot it from outside. The problem is they hit it from outside, and they beat us from three. I’d rather them beat us from 23 feet than from three feet.”
Holloway and Allen led the Pelicans with 19 points each, while Tawasky Johnson chipped in 13. Daylon Charles led Lake Arthur with 17, while Torrell Levias finished with 16.The Tigers opted to try only 10 three-pointers for the game, instead working their way into the paint and drawing fouls to get to the free throw line.
Thomassee said he knew what the game would look like. After all, the two teams faced each other in the 2019 semifinals, which resulted in another Pelicans victory 50-46. Still the Pelicans athleticism, coupled with a raucous fanbase on a Friday night, led to the ultimate challenge for the Tigers.
“It was a year ago that we lost to them in the tournament,” Thomassee said. “To come in and have the opportunity a year later to play the No. 1-ranked team in the state on a Friday night, in prime time, I told my kids you want to challenge yourselves. We fell short. We knew they were better and that we would have to play a great game, but we’re just glad for the opportunity to be here.”
Jones used his loud fan base to his advantage, utilizing every time out to make sure that the Pelicans faithful were as loud as possible.
No three was left uncelebrated, no block was left uncheered for.
When the final buzzer sounded, instead of heading to the locker room, the Pelicans instead danced at halfcourt with their fans. Jones could only look on and smile.
“Our fans are the best in the state in my opinion,” Jones said. “They give our guys energy, they give them life. We feed off of it. This community has been energized by what these guys have been able to accomplish. It’s just awesome to be a part of it.”