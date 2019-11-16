Week 1 schedule

Boys varsity games typically start between 6:45 and 7:30 p.m. Other times listed. Girls varsity games typically start between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Boys

Monday

Hammond at Catholic

Independence at French Settlement

Runnels at Parkview Baptist

Thrive Academy at Baker

Belaire at Southern Lab

False River Academy at Glen Oaks

Louisiana School for the Deaf at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Parkview Baptist at East Ascension

Woodlawn at St. Michael

Phoenix at Family Christian

Kentwood at Brusly

St. John at Plaquemine

McKinley at Northeast

Mentorship Academy at Tara

Capitol vs. Baker at Baker Middle School

Southern Lab at Lee

Broadmoor at St. Amant

Cristo Rey at Istrouma

Thrive Academy at Collegiate Baton Rouge

Wednesday

Hammond at Zachary

Cristo Rey at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Thursday

Parkview Baptist at Denham Springs

Central Private at Catholic-PC

Lee at University

Archbishop Hannan at Dunham

Mentorship Academy at McKinley

Plaquemine at Livonia

Jehovah-Jireh at Collegiate Baton Rouge

Broadmoor at Live Oak

St. Amant at Donaldsonville

Friday

Capitol at Northeast

Mentorship Academy at Woodlawn

Broadmoor at Glen Oaks

Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma

Girls

Monday

Albany at St. Amant

Broadmoor at Central

Opelousas Catholic at Scotlandville

Parkview Baptist at Episcopal

White Castle at East Ascension

Livonia at St. Michael

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Capitol

Woodlawn at Brusly

Tuesday

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Louisiana School for the Deaf

Port Allen at Donaldsonville

Live Oak at St. Joseph’s Academy

Istrouma at Glen Oaks

Parkview Baptist at Scotlandville

Dutchtown at White Castle

Jewel Sumner at Denham Springs

Central Catholic at Ascension Catholic

East Feliciana at East Iberville

West Feliciana at Belaire

Wednesday

Lutcher at St. Michael

Kennedy at Walker

E.D. White at Ascension Catholic

Woodlawn at Dunham

Thursday

Dutchtown at Plaquemine

Episcopal at Walker

Central at Istrouma

Belaire at East Iberville

Madison Prep at East Ascension

Friday

Landry-Walker at University

Dutchtown at Live Oak

Hahnville at Donaldsonville

Madison Prep at Lee

Saturday

EBR tournament

At Zachary

Woodlawn vs. Belaire, 1:30 p.m.

Northeast vs. Baker, 3 p.m.

Mentorship Academy vs. Scotlandville, 4:30 p.m.

Capitol vs. Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.

Broadmoor vs. Istrouma, 7:30 p.m.

