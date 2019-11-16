Week 1 schedule
Boys varsity games typically start between 6:45 and 7:30 p.m. Other times listed. Girls varsity games typically start between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
Boys
Monday
Hammond at Catholic
Independence at French Settlement
Runnels at Parkview Baptist
Thrive Academy at Baker
Belaire at Southern Lab
False River Academy at Glen Oaks
Louisiana School for the Deaf at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Parkview Baptist at East Ascension
Woodlawn at St. Michael
Phoenix at Family Christian
Kentwood at Brusly
St. John at Plaquemine
McKinley at Northeast
Mentorship Academy at Tara
Capitol vs. Baker at Baker Middle School
Southern Lab at Lee
Broadmoor at St. Amant
Cristo Rey at Istrouma
Thrive Academy at Collegiate Baton Rouge
Wednesday
Hammond at Zachary
Cristo Rey at Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Thursday
Parkview Baptist at Denham Springs
Central Private at Catholic-PC
Lee at University
Archbishop Hannan at Dunham
Mentorship Academy at McKinley
Plaquemine at Livonia
Jehovah-Jireh at Collegiate Baton Rouge
Broadmoor at Live Oak
St. Amant at Donaldsonville
Friday
Capitol at Northeast
Mentorship Academy at Woodlawn
Broadmoor at Glen Oaks
Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma
Girls
Monday
Albany at St. Amant
Broadmoor at Central
Opelousas Catholic at Scotlandville
Parkview Baptist at Episcopal
White Castle at East Ascension
Livonia at St. Michael
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Capitol
Woodlawn at Brusly
Tuesday
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Louisiana School for the Deaf
Port Allen at Donaldsonville
Live Oak at St. Joseph’s Academy
Istrouma at Glen Oaks
Parkview Baptist at Scotlandville
Dutchtown at White Castle
Jewel Sumner at Denham Springs
Central Catholic at Ascension Catholic
East Feliciana at East Iberville
West Feliciana at Belaire
Wednesday
Lutcher at St. Michael
Kennedy at Walker
E.D. White at Ascension Catholic
Woodlawn at Dunham
Thursday
Dutchtown at Plaquemine
Episcopal at Walker
Central at Istrouma
Belaire at East Iberville
Madison Prep at East Ascension
Friday
Landry-Walker at University
Dutchtown at Live Oak
Hahnville at Donaldsonville
Madison Prep at Lee
Saturday
EBR tournament
At Zachary
Woodlawn vs. Belaire, 1:30 p.m.
Northeast vs. Baker, 3 p.m.
Mentorship Academy vs. Scotlandville, 4:30 p.m.
Capitol vs. Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.
Broadmoor vs. Istrouma, 7:30 p.m.