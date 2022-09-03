Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Glen Oaks (6-3A) vs. Denham Springs (5-5A) at Walker
Class 3A and below
Madison Prep (6-3A) vs. Southern Lab (9-1A) at Mumford Stadium
Springfield (7-2A) at Ascension Christian (8-1A)
Centerville (7-1A) vs. Thrive Academy (9-1A) at McKinley
White Castle (8-1A) vs. Capitol (6-2A) at Memorial Stadium
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Catholic (4-5A) vs. Warren Easton (11-4A) at Pan American Stadium
Central (4-5A) at West Feliciana (6-4A)
Liberty (4-5A) at Pearl River (8-4A)
Karr (9-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)
Woodlawn (4-5A) at Lafayette Christian (4-4A)
The Dunham School (6-2A) at Live Oak (4-5A)
John Curtis (9-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)
Dutchtown (5-5A) at Ponchatoula (6-5A)
East Ascension (5-5A) at West Monroe (2-5A)
B.T. Washington-New Orleans at St. Amant (5-5A)
Fontainebleau (6-5A) at Walker (5-5A)
Livonia (5-4A) at Pine Prairie (4-3A)
Brusly (6-4A) vs. St. Michael (6-4A) at Olympia Stadium
Tara (6-4A) at Broadmoor (6-4A)
Belaire (6-4A) at Istrouma (6-4A)
Plaquemine (6-4A) at McKinley (6-4A)
Lutcher (7-4A) at St. Charles Catholic (10-2A)
Class 3A and below
Catholic-NI (8-2A) at Parkview Baptist (6-3A)
Donaldsonville (8-3A) at Port Allen (6-3A)
Rummel (9-5A) at University (6-3A)
Baker (6-2A) vs. Mentorship Academy (6-3A) at Memorial Stadium
East Feliciana (6-2A) at East Iberville (8-1A)
Abramson Sci (11-4A) at Collegiate BR (6-3A), TBA
Northlake Christian (7-2A) at Albany (7-3A)
West St. John (10-1A) at St. James (8-3A)
Episcopal (6-2A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (7-2A)
Northeast (6-2A) at Madison Parish (2-2A)
Catholic-Pointe Coupee (6-1A) at West St. Mary (8-2A)
Opelousas Catholic (6-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (8-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
Central Private (9-1A) vs. St. John (8-1A) at Plaquemine High’s Canova Stadium
Kentwood (9-1A) at Jewel Sumner (7-3A)
Varnado (10-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (9-1A)