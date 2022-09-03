BR.libertylab.090222_006_MJ.JPG

Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson (2) slams into Southern Lab linebacker Ethan Jupiter on a second quarter run on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Olympia Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Glen Oaks (6-3A) vs. Denham Springs (5-5A) at Walker

Class 3A and below

Madison Prep (6-3A) vs. Southern Lab (9-1A) at Mumford Stadium

Springfield (7-2A) at Ascension Christian (8-1A)

Centerville (7-1A) vs. Thrive Academy (9-1A) at McKinley

White Castle (8-1A) vs. Capitol (6-2A) at Memorial Stadium

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Catholic (4-5A) vs. Warren Easton (11-4A) at Pan American Stadium

Central (4-5A) at West Feliciana (6-4A)

Liberty (4-5A) at Pearl River (8-4A)

Karr (9-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)

Woodlawn (4-5A) at Lafayette Christian (4-4A)

The Dunham School (6-2A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

John Curtis (9-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)

Dutchtown (5-5A) at Ponchatoula (6-5A)

East Ascension (5-5A) at West Monroe (2-5A)

B.T. Washington-New Orleans at St. Amant (5-5A)

Fontainebleau (6-5A) at Walker (5-5A)

Livonia (5-4A) at Pine Prairie (4-3A)

Brusly (6-4A) vs. St. Michael (6-4A) at Olympia Stadium

Tara (6-4A) at Broadmoor (6-4A)

Belaire (6-4A) at Istrouma (6-4A)

Plaquemine (6-4A) at McKinley (6-4A)

Lutcher (7-4A) at St. Charles Catholic (10-2A)

Class 3A and below

Catholic-NI (8-2A) at Parkview Baptist (6-3A)

Donaldsonville (8-3A) at Port Allen (6-3A)

Rummel (9-5A) at University (6-3A)

Baker (6-2A) vs. Mentorship Academy (6-3A) at Memorial Stadium

East Feliciana (6-2A) at East Iberville (8-1A)

Abramson Sci (11-4A) at Collegiate BR (6-3A), TBA

Northlake Christian (7-2A) at Albany (7-3A)

West St. John (10-1A) at St. James (8-3A)

Episcopal (6-2A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (7-2A)

Northeast (6-2A) at Madison Parish (2-2A)

Catholic-Pointe Coupee (6-1A) at West St. Mary (8-2A)

Opelousas Catholic (6-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (8-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

Central Private (9-1A) vs. St. John (8-1A) at Plaquemine High’s Canova Stadium

Kentwood (9-1A) at Jewel Sumner (7-3A)

Varnado (10-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (9-1A)

