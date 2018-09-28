Walker’s 50-22 win on Friday night began with, of all things, a Scotlandville touchdown.
Early in the first quarter, when the game was only separated by a lone field goal, Scotlandville quarterback Jesse Craig rolled out of the pocket and scrambled for an apparent short touchdown run.
But instead of gaining seven points and taking a lead, the Hornets were penalized 10 yards for holding.
The next play was an incompletion, forcing a turnover on downs.
Eight plays later, Walker wide receiver Brian Thomas walked into the end zone to cap off a 14-point swing.
From there on, the Wildcats were in complete control.
“You can never let momentum get on their side,” Walker coach Cecil Thomas said. “You always have to keep momentum on our side, and it was a great job by our defense to keep them out of the end zone.”
Thomas said without the early swing, the game might have ended differently.
With Scotlandville on its heels after the failed trip to the red zone, Walker took advantage of several key mistakes to push the score to 30-0 midway through the third quarter before the Hornets reached the end zone.
A few plays after Thomas’ touchdown, Walker’s Keondre Brown intercepted Craig and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.
The Wildcats then took its big lead into halftime after Jalen Cook scooped a loose fumble from teammate Demetrie Wright for another touchdown to put the score at 24-0.
Scotlandville eventually regained its composure and started to put points on the scoreboard, but by then the deficit was too large to overcome.
Craig completed 14-of-27 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Scotlandville gained 312 yards.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” Scotlandville coach Jules Sullen said. “The one thing I can honestly say is that they didn’t quit, which is a plus.
“Being down 30-0 showed a lot of character on their part, even on the coaching staff, to keep encouraging and keep pushing.”
The second half turned into a bit of a shootout as both offenses caught fire, although the Hornets never threatened Walker’s lead.
Craig had two long touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, starting with a 25-yard ball to Jontrail Taylor and later a 60-yard pass to Demetrice Johnson.
But every time Scotlandville gained a little ground, the Wildcats responded in kind.
Walker scored three second-half touchdowns of 50 yards or more, including two perfectly thrown deep balls from quarterback Ethan McMasters of 63 and 57 yards, respectively.
McMasters threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns on 11-of-22 passing.
Walker finished with a 75-yard scoring burst from running back BJ Lockhart.
“The defense held a shutout in the first half, and that’s all we needed,” McMasters said. “I got the ball to my playmakers, BJ did his thing, all the running backs, the O-line blocked well. It was all around a great performance.”