Preston Thrash hates pitching. The former East Ascension High School player proudly says it.
But he also loves to win.
When the opportunity arose, Thrash helped pitch the Wombats to wins in three elimination games at the American Legion Mid-South Regional tournament last week at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium in New Orleans.
"To be honest, I really don't like to pitch. But I do it for my team,” Thrash said after winning tournament MVP honors. "After this (Legion season) is over, I'll never pitch again. I don't want my arm to give out.''
Thanks to the Baton Rouge Community College signee who is also a standout shortstop, Gauthier Amedee’s season is not over. The Wombats (41-6) of Gonzales Post 81 will face Braintree, Masachusetts (27-7) to help open the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina, at noon Thursday.
Pool play continues through Sunday at the eight-team tourney as Gauthier Amedee makes its first World Series appearance since 2013.
“I like to play shortstop … that is the position I’ve played since I was little,” Thrash said. “I like to make defensive plays. I don’t see myself as a pitcher.”
Thrash struck out six, allowed no hits and walked only one with saves in three one-inning appearances as the Wombats’ closer at the Mid-South tourney. The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder closed out the tournament, getting the final outs in a 1-0 win over defending champion Bryant, Arkansas, on Sunday.
Predictably, Thrash’s performance prompted debate about where he is best suited to play. Gauthier Amedee coach Marty Luquet and East Ascension coach Kade Keowen defend Thrash’s shortstop preference.
“Whenever coaches see a guy with a live arm like Preston has, there’s a natural tendency to make that guy a pitcher,” Luquet said. “Preston is a great shortstop. He made some plays — two I can think of against Retif on Saturday — that won the game. If he doesn’t make those plays, there is a good chance we’re sitting home.”
Thrash is batting .376 with 34 runs and 15 RBIs this summer. Luquet and Keowen both said Thrash can improve his offensive skills at BRCC. The Bears will benefit from his defensive prowess.
Keowen said some early-spring shoulder issues limited Thrash to about 10 innings pitched during the high school season. He is 0-1 this summer with a 1.50 ERA in 9⅓ innings for the Wombats.
Keowen contends watching Thrash field slow rollers and hot smashes on the infield is as impressive and pivotal as a strikeout fastball.
“We were a better team with Preston at shortstop. When he developed a little shoulder trouble early in the year, we pretty much shut him down,” Keowen said. “You don’t take a chance with a guy who is going to play in college. I think Preston will benefit from getting the chance to play every day at BRCC. Right now, I’m happy for him and the other Gauthier Amedee players. Playing in the Legion World Series is special stuff.”
American Legion World Series
Veterans Field/Keeter Stadium, Shelby, N.C.
Thursday
Games available on ESPN3.com or the WatchESPN app
9 a.m.: Wilmington, Del., Post 1 vs. Dubuque County, Iowa, Post 137
Noon: Gonzales, La., Post 81 (Gauthier Amedee) vs. Braintree, Mass., Post 86
3 p.m.: Randolph County, N.C., Post 45 vs. Midland, Mich., Post 165
6:30 p.m.: Meridian, Idaho Post 113 vs. Las Vegas Post 40
Friday
3 p.m. – Wilmington, Del., Post 1 vs. Gonzales, La., Post 81 (Gauthier Amedee)
6 p.m. – Dubuque County, Iowa Post 137 vs. Braintree, Mass., Post 86
Saturday
Noon: Midland, Mich., Post 165 vs. Las Vegas Post 40
3 p.m.: Randolph County, N.C., Post 45 vs. Meridian, Idaho, Post 113
6:30 p.m.: Gonzales, La., Post 81 (Gauthier Amedee) vs. Dubuque County, Iowa, Post 137
Sunday
Noon: Braintree, Mass., Post 86 vs. Wilmington, Del., Post 1
3 p.m.: Midland, Mich., Post 165 vs. Meridian, Idaho, Post 113
6:30 p.m.: Randolph County, N.C., Post 45 vs. Las Vegas Post 40