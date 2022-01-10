Jacob Wilson stepped to the free-throw line with Liberty clinging to a one-point lead and only 5.6 seconds remaining.
After making both free throws, Wilson stole the inbounds pass and slammed home an exclamation point to finish off Liberty’s 58-53 victory over Madison Prep Monday night.
“I know I am a good free-throw shooter, and I just had to do it,” said Wilson, who was mobbed by students who stormed the court after the game played at Liberty. “They are the No. 1 team in the state, and now I feel like we are No. 1.”
The victory gives the Patriots (14-3) victories over Baton Rouge powers Madison Prep and Scotlandville within the past two weeks. Ja’Quin Taylor added 11 for the winners.
Josh Smith led Madison Prep (12-3) with 14 points. Dezmond Perkins added 13. MPA led by five going into the fourth quarter. But the Patriots scored the first seven points of the period and never trailed again.
It was a game of surges and up and downs. Madison Prep raced out to an early eight-point lead. But Cam Newman’s 3-pointer from the right corner gave Liberty a 27-26 halftime edge in the game that matched powerhouses from different classifications.
Josh Smith scored the first basket on a dunk 41 seconds after the opening tip. Wilson made one of two free throws to cut the Madison Prep lead in half a minute and a half later.
But the Chargers scored the next eight points and led 9-1 with 3:16 to go in the first quarter after a jumper from the right side by Smith.
The bad news for the Patriots was that they were 2 of 13 from the field in the first quarter. The good news was they trailed Madison Prep by only three points at 12-9.
Madison Prep surged ahead again to start the second quarter. A steal and layup by Dylon Dominique gave the Chargers an 18-11 lead less than two minutes into the second period.
Free throws were pivotal for Liberty. The Patriots made 6 of 7 free throws. Liberty kept chipping away at the Chargers' lead. They tied it at 24-24 on two free throws by Newman with 33.1 seconds remaining.
A put-back by Dezmond Perkins gave MPA the lead back seconds later, prior to Newman’s go-ahead 3-pointer.
A put-back by Smith gave Madison Prep the lead back 33 seconds into the second half. The teams traded the lead twice before MPA forged a nine-point lead.
Daniels played a key role in the Chargers surge with a dunk and two blocked shots. But a 3-pointer from the right side by Ja’Quin Taylor helped Liberty with five, at 41-36 going into the fourth quarter.