WATSON — Daylen Lee ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter, as the Live Oak Eagles downed the Pineville Rebels 34-20 on Friday night at Live Oak.
Live Oak (5-2) controlled time of possession by rushing for 281 yards as a team on 55 carries.
Pineville (2-3) was led by quarterback Nate Dardar, who completed 22 of 37 passes for 297 yards and two scores but was intercepted twice by senior Branson McCoy. Andrew Frazier caught five passes for 131 yards and a touchdown.
Live Oak controlled the first quarter and the opening minute of the second quarter to build a 10-0 lead on a 36-yard field goal by Landon Ratcliff and a Tiras Magee 17-yard run.
Dardar then led the Rebels 82 yards in 10 plays, and capped off the drive with a 5-yard scoring strike to Cody Riggs. The 2-point conversion failed, and Pineville trailed 10-6.
Ratcliff added a 30-yard field goal with 1:48 to go in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 13-6 halftime lead.
Lee scored from 3 yards out to put the Eagles up 20-6 early in the third quarter, but Pineville rallied.
How it was won
After Pineville tied the game at 20 on a 76-yard pass from Dardar to Frazier with 1:54 remaining in the third quarter, Live Oak answered quickly and dominated the rest of the game.
The Eagles answered with a 12-play, 53-yard drive to take the lead. Lee carried seven times for 25 yards on the drive, scoring on a 3-yard blast up the middle to give the Eagles the lead with 8:42 remaining.
Pineville gained only 2 yards in their next three plays and was forced to punt, giving the ball back to Live Oak after only 52 seconds.
The Eagles pounded away on the ground against the tiring Rebel defense, driving 60 yards in seven plays — all on the ground — to score again on a 5-yard run by Lane Hilbun to conclude the scoring.
Player of the game
Daylen Lee, Live Oak: The Eagles have a number of backs who run well, but Lee was the main threat Friday. Most of his 115 yards were tough yards gained up the middle, and he wasn’t going to be denied on the go-ahead score.
They said it
Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland: “We talked at halftime about weathering the storm. We knew they were going to throw the ball and break one or two. We said just do what we do on offense, control the ball, and that is what we did. Score two touchdowns at the end. I’m proud of our guys.”
Notable
• The game was scheduled Tuesday as each team’s scheduled district opponents were forced to cancel because of COVID-19 issues. (Scotlandville for Live Oak and West Monroe for Pineville.)