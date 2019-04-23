ZACHARY — Episcopal’s Riely Heaslip shot a 3-under-par 69 to claim top honors at the LHSAA’s Division II, Region 2 girls golf tournament held Tuesday at Beaver Creek Golf course.
The LHSAA ran off the Division I, Region 2 and Division II, Region 2 tournaments at the same time at Beaver Creek.
Heaslip’s Episcopal squad finished third at 154 to advance to the next week’s Division II LHSAA tourney. University was fourth at 184 and also qualified.
Madeline Boudreau of Academy of Our Lady and Ariana Blagrove of Ursuline both shot 5-over 77 to lead all finishers in the Division I, Region 2 section. Ursuline won the team tie-breaker over Vandebilt Catholic. Both teams finished at 165.
Baton Rouge High’s Faith Loh shot a 78 to lead all local competitors in Division I. U-High’s Anna Claire Westbrook, who shot an 82, was a top 10 finisher in Division II.
Tennis
In Monroe, Nelson Stafford of University and Ascension Christian’s Bryce Walker advanced to semifinal singles matches to open the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Tennis tournament.
Stafford defeated Justin Bresler of Lusher Charter 6-4, 6-0 in Tuesday night’s Division III quarterfinal round. ACH’s Walker ousted Ian McManus of Pope John Paul II 6-0, 6-0 in his Division IV quarterfinal.
The Episcopal boys also advanced three teams to the Division III semifinals. The U-High girls in Division III and the Division IV Dunham each had two doubles teams advance.
Episcopal’s teams of Carter Rigby and Ethan Gettys will square off against teammates Will McCarthy and Casey Rigby in one semifinal set for Wednesday morning. The Knights’ James Bruno and Grant Cretin are set to play in the other semifinal.
Meanwhile, the U-High girls teams of Mary Claire Beacham-Lilli Verma and Maura Blanchfield-Mary Ellen Longmire are scheduled to play in separate semifinals. Also set for separate semifinals are the Dunham boys teams of Oreu Gleason-Michael Dudley and Kyle Pastor-Hayden Dudley.