It is way too early in the season to use a cliche' like defense wins championships.
However, defense certainly set the tone as Northshore notched a 13-0 road victory over Dutchtown in a season opener played Friday night.
The Panthers (1-0) stymied the Griffins (0-1) much of the way in the nondistrict Class 5A game. But when DHS threatened late, Northshore kept its composure and made key stops.
A fumble recovery and two interceptions in the second half gave Northshore just the boost it needed to close out the win. The second interception by TJ Coleman came with two minutes remaining.
Of course, the Northshore offense did its part too. Quarterback Donovan Weilbacher ran for a first down that sealed the deal in the final minute. From there they ran out the clock.
How it was won
With a minute-and-a-half left in the first quarter, Northshore quarterback Weilbacher threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Coleman to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead. Weilbacher and Coleman connected on another play to bring Northshore into Dutchtown territory.
Toward the end of the third quarter, Dutchtown’s A.K. Burrell came up with an interception at the Griffins' 5-yard line.
But on the next play, Dutchtown fumbled and Northshore recovered. Kohen Rowbatham took advantage with a 9-yard touchdown run to make the score 13-0.
When Dutchtown started to find its rhythm, the Northshore defense stay composed. Rowbatham came up with a big interception to halt Duchtown’s momentum in the red zone.
When Dutchtown was in the red zone again, the Northshore defense came up with another interception, and the Panthers were able to secure the win.
Players of the game
The Northshore defense: The key to victory for Northshore was to stay technically sound on defense. Northshore coach Bobby Sanders came into the game already confident in his defense. Sanders said Friday's game gave him more reasons to be pleased.
The Panthers defense held Dutchtown to under 150 yards of total offense, and it kept Dutchtown out of the red zone until the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter when fatigue set in, the Panthers remained poised and weathered Dutchtown's comeback attempts.
They said it
Northshore coach Bobby Sanders: “We found a way to get that stop when they were driving. We come up with a big interception. For the offense to go in there and get that first down, get into victory formation and ice the clock ... I was proud of the way we finished. I was proud of the way we hung in there and kept fighting.”
Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta: “They beat us up front. Their defensive line controlled the game, and they didn’t give us enough time to throw and get the ball off.”
Notable
• The game against Northshore was the first time all five starting offensive linemen for Dutchtown would be healthy at the same time since the season started. But the Northshore defensive line still didn’t seem to have a problem.
• The Panthers defensive line played a huge part in this game, and they did not give Dutchtown enough time to get a passing game going. They were then forced to run the ball, but the defensive line always crashed early and stopped that as well. While the entire Panthers defense held the game together for Northshore, the defensive line was the backbone of the defense.