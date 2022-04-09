One at-bat was all Central needed to take control of its District 4-5A game against Walker on Saturday afternoon.
Central, rated eighth in the latest LHSAA Class 5A power rankings, scored eight runs in the bottom of the second inning and found little resistance on its way to a 10-0 win.
After going down in order in the first, Central (22-4, 4-1) finished with 10 hits in a game that ended by the 10-run rule after Walker failed to score in the top of the fifth.
Walker (20-7, 4-1) collected just three hits against Central starter D.J. Primeaux, none in the first three innings when Central built its eight-run lead.
“I’ve got enough respect for Walker to know that one (eight-run) inning is not the norm for them,” said Central coach Leo McClure, whose team will play Walker again on Tuesday.
“They know that. I know that. When we line up against them on Tuesday, the fact that we scored eight runs in one inning means nothing.”
Central broke the game open when it sent 14 batters to the plate in the second inning.
Primeaux led off with a triple to right field and scored on a grounder to shortstop by Landon Chustz. Walker shortstop Landon Kish appeared to have time to catch Primeaux at home, but his throw was high allowing Chustz to take second.
Chustz moved over to third on a bunt by Central catcher Caleb Easterling that was so good it didn’t draw a throw from Walker pitcher Chance Reed.
There were seven hits and one error that turned out to be inconsequential. Six Wildcats were responsible for the hits including Primeaux, who finished off the inning with a two-run home run.
Primeaux added a solo homer in the fourth and finished the day 3 for 3. On the mound, he used 80 pitches to get through five scoreless innings. He struck out seven and issued two walks.
Walker appeared to have picked up a run in the top of the fifth inning. Casey Bryant tripled to right field and made it home after a relay throw into the infield was over the cutoff man’s head. Bryant was called out on an appeal for not touching home plate.
The next Walker batter, Kish, followed with another triple to right field but was stranded there when Hunter Bethel struck out to end the game.
“It kind of snowballed on us,” Walker coach Randy Sandifer said of the loss. “We had a couple of chances. We didn’t get the guy at the plate. Once it got out of hand, it was tough because (Primeaux) was really good.”
Reed pitched three complete innings, and left the game after facing three batters in the bottom of the fourth inning. He was charged with 10 runs on 10 hits with one strikeout and no walks.