Denham Springs running back Tre Muse leads local football players with 257 carries through 11 games, but he doesn’t mind the workload.
He’s making up for a lot of lost time.
Muse had his world rocked in 2017 when he was told he wasn’t academically eligible for his junior season. So, he’s put almost two seasons worth of play as the Yellow Jackets roll into the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
“I don’t mind all the carries as long as I’m helping my team out,” Muse said. “I’m faster and tougher now. That first carry (in the season opener against Hammond) felt good; it made me happy.”
The school and community are also quite happy with the first home playoff game since 2014 when the Jackets play No. 3 seed Acadiana at 7 p.m.
“It will be an electric atmosphere,” Muse said.
This week’s game was made possible by the school’s first playoff victory in four years when it beat Sam Houston 17-14 and Muse was at his best. With the passing game grounded by the muddy field and a strong, cold wind, he ran 33 times for 155 yards and both touchdowns. All of the Jackets’ points came in the first half.
“Last week was my most memorable game this year,” Muse said. “Denham hadn’t won a playoff game in a while. Just to make it happen and bring back a home game in the second round made a lot of people happy in the community.”
Muse has done that since Game 1. He’s compiled 1,369 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns running out of the pass-first spread offense that seldom uses a fullback as a lead blocker. He’s also a part of the passing game with 10 catches for 105 yards and two TDs.
In the season opener, he ran 30 times for 188 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 26-yard screen pass for a fourth. Against rival Central, he had 37 carries for 231 yards and two TDs.
Muse's play has had coach Bill Conides smiling broadly all season.
“When you consider the situation he was in last year, it’s almost like a fairy tale; you can’t write a script better than that,” Conides said. “When we told him he was ineligible, we told him he had a choice: he could either quit or stick with it.
“He grew as a young man. He wanted to play football and did what he needed to make it happen. Often teenagers don’t know what they have until you take it away from them. I’m really proud of him.”
Without the reward of Friday games, Muse performed as a scout team player during the week and a cheerleader during the games. He remained focused on being ready for the 2018 season.
“It was very hard,” he said. “I spent the year working out and doing what I had to do. I sat on the sideline and cheered my team on. I practiced every day to help make the defense better. I am doing much better in school, too. I’ve grown up a lot.”
He’s also grown physically, adding 20 pounds to his 5-foot-10, 210-pound frame. Conides said that plus Muse’s natural ability allow him to get yardage other backs can’t.
“He’s extremely tough and built like a power back," Conides said. "He’s elusive enough and he can stick his foot in the ground and get vertical. He also has good vision. There are things you can teach a running back how to do and things that come natural. It’s his awareness, his ability to know where the hole is before it develops.”
Conides is hoping it leads to a step up to the next level, although Muse said he prefers to “let the playing take care of itself.” He said Muse has some more catching up to do academically but is making progress.
“It’s one thing to be eligible for high school and another for the NCAA,” Conides said. “Those are some things we will be working on. Hopefully a junior college opportunity will open up for him.”