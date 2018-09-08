Defense wins championships. But offense sure can make high school football games a ton of fun to watch.
That is the biggest takeaway from from Week 2 of the season. My use of the word takeaway is by no means meant to demean any team's defense. Trust me, defense will have its day. It just was not Friday night.
There were arena league football numbers in multiple games, starting with Ponchatoula’s 64-63 win over Denham Springs Friday. The teams combined for 1,343 yards as LSU commitment TJ Finley had 613 total yards and 598 yards passing.
But the game ended with Finley catching a two-point conversion pass for the win. Coincidentally, the game I covered had a similar ending. Catholic came from behind to beat Zachary 31-30 on a two-point conversion pass from wide receiver Gregory Martin to Forrest Roy.
Also notable was Ascension Episcopal’s 57-54 win over Catholic-Pointe Coupee. Yes, points and more points. Guess what the best thing about all this is? It makes you wonder what will happen in Week 3.
The list of nondistrict Week 3 games is a long one. Perhaps the most notable of which is Act 2 of University High’s three-act saga that may convince those with any doubts remaining why the Cubs are nationally ranked.
U-High (2-0) of Class 3A travels to Memorial Stadium to face Class 5A Catholic High (2-0). The Cubs dispatched Class 1A power Southern Lab 42-13 in Week 2. They beat the Bears 34-6 last season before both went on to win LHSAA titles.
“Kind of like this game (against Southern Lab) there's going to be a lot of build up to it with both teams' success last year,” UHS coach Chad Mahaffey said after Friday's win over SLHS. “Catholic is always one of the best teams in the area so its going to be outstanding competition.”
After that win over Zachary, Catholic will have to turn it up a notch yet again. Of course, Chapter 3 is set for Week 4 when UHS travels to Zachary.
There is more to the Week 3 schedule than just U-High vs. Catholic. Want the chance to check out LSU commitment Derek Stingley Jr.? Thursday night might be right for you. That is when the Class 2A Tigers (2-0) host 4A St. Michael (2-0).
Believe it or not, there is another Thursday matchup of unbeatens perhaps few expected. Friendship Capitol (2-0) of Class 2A hosts 1A East Iberville (2-0) also at Memorial. Capitol's first-year coach is former LSU player Dorsett Buckels. The Lions have not put up gaudy numbers. But the 2-0 record is a nice start.
Week 2 also will be a chance for two 0-2 teams to get on track. Central of Class 5A has lost its two games by a total of five points and hosts Jesuit on Friday. Meanwhile, Class 4A power Parkview Baptist (0-2) hosts Class5A John Curtis (2-0). Southern Lab (1-1) plays Class5A Scotlandville (2-0) at Baker High.
Could there be another 60-point combo game? Or will a defensive play turn the tide in any one of these games? That is why we go watch them.