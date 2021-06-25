Zachary's Eli Holstein, a four-star prospect and the No. 7-rated quarterback in the Class of 2023, committed to Texas A&M on Friday, saying he's relieved to have the recruiting process end so he can focus on leading the Broncos to a state championship.
Holstein threw for 1,611 yards during last year's pandemic-shortened season as Zachary reached the Class 5A quarterfinals, losing to Alexandria Senior High in an upset.
He had picked up an offer from Ohio State earlier this month, adding to a collection of offers that includes LSU, Alabama, Arizona State and Colorado.
Holstein's brother, Caleb, is the career leader at St. Thomas More in yards passing and touchdowns. Caleb Holstein is a freshman at Louisiana Tech.