1, Catholic (3-0): Getting the school’s first win ever over West Monroe on the road in come-from-behind fashion is enough to keep the Class 5A Bears in the local top spot.
2, Zachary (3-0): The 5A Broncos got into a shootout with Catholic League power St. Augustine and had enough firepower to net another road victory.
3, University (3-0): Another week led to another easy win for the Class 3A Cubs, who shut out The Dunham School in impressive fashion and open District 7-3A player at Baker this week.
4, Madison Prep (3-0): After two close games with top teams from other classes, the Chargers opened District 7-3A play with a meticulous big win over Parkview Baptist.
5, St. James (2-0): A win over 4A L.B. Landry was sloppy at times, something coach Robert Valdez said the Wildcats will address at practice this week.
6, Southern Lab (1-1) and Scotlandville (1-1): A tale of two teams with very different Week 3 experiences. SLHS of Class 1A got an easy win, while 4A power Warren Easton scored 42 of the final 49 points against 5A Scotlandville. With a road game vs. another 4A power Karr, the road won’t be any easier for Scotlandville.
8, Dutchtown (2-0): A surprisingly easy victory over Covington with RB Dylan Sampson playing a lead role puts the 5A Griffins in the spotlight and also in search of a Week 4 foe as a Monday afternoon.
9, Woodlawn (1-1): The 5A Panthers picked up a COVID-19 forfeit win last week and will hit the road for key matchup with 5A power West Monroe.
10, Brusly (3-0) and Liberty (2-0): The 3A Panthers are off to a great start and notched a key District 7-3A win over West Feliciana last week. Liberty is unbeaten in its debut varsity season and plays its first District 7-4A game this Thursday against Broadmoor.
Honorable mention: Ascension Catholic, Central, Dunham, Donaldsonville, Episcopal, Istrouma, Lutcher, Plaquemine, St. Amant, Walker.