BR.ashzachary.121220 HS 601.JPG

Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein (10) hands the ball off to Connor Wisham (23) against Alexandria in the Class 5A quarterfinal, Friday, December 11, 2020, at Zachary High School in Zachary, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

1, Catholic (3-0): Getting the school’s first win ever over West Monroe on the road in come-from-behind fashion is enough to keep the Class 5A Bears in the local top spot.

2, Zachary (3-0): The 5A Broncos got into a shootout with Catholic League power St. Augustine and had enough firepower to net another road victory.

3, University (3-0): Another week led to another easy win for the Class 3A Cubs, who shut out The Dunham School in impressive fashion and open District 7-3A player at Baker this week.

4, Madison Prep (3-0): After two close games with top teams from other classes, the Chargers opened District 7-3A play with a meticulous big win over Parkview Baptist.

5, St. James (2-0): A win over 4A L.B. Landry was sloppy at times, something coach Robert Valdez said the Wildcats will address at practice this week.

6, Southern Lab (1-1) and Scotlandville (1-1): A tale of two teams with very different Week 3 experiences. SLHS of Class 1A got an easy win, while 4A power Warren Easton scored 42 of the final 49 points against 5A Scotlandville. With a road game vs. another 4A power Karr, the road won’t be any easier for Scotlandville.

8, Dutchtown (2-0): A surprisingly easy victory over Covington with RB Dylan Sampson playing a lead role puts the 5A Griffins in the spotlight and also in search of a Week 4 foe as a Monday afternoon.

9, Woodlawn (1-1): The 5A Panthers picked up a COVID-19 forfeit win last week and will hit the road for key matchup with 5A power West Monroe. 

10, Brusly (3-0) and Liberty (2-0): The 3A Panthers are off to a great start and notched a key District 7-3A win over West Feliciana last week. Liberty is unbeaten in its debut varsity season and plays its first District 7-4A game this Thursday against Broadmoor.

Honorable mention: Ascension Catholic, Central, Dunham, Donaldsonville, Episcopal, Istrouma, Lutcher, Plaquemine, St. Amant, Walker.

Email Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com 

View comments